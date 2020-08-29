11 Thanksgiving Trivia Facts to Read Up on While the Turkey Roasts

We know the story of Thanksgiving dates back to when the pilgrims first landed in America, but it was George Washington who first called for Thanksgiving to be an official holiday. In November 1777, he called for Thanksgiving to be held on the last Thursday of the month to celebrate the end of the Revolutionary War and the ratification of the Constitution. And while Thanksgiving wasn’t made an official holiday until much later on, he’s the reason we celebrate on the last Thursday of November.