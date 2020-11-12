Career website Zippia recently published a state-by-state guide of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes, and not all of the results were what we expected to see. The company compiled Google Trends data from November 2019 to determine what recipes were searched on Google in each state in the days leading up to the big holiday last year. If people in Nebraska searched, “how to make green bean casserole,” more than any other Thanksgiving-related recipe, Zippia concluded this was their most popular dish.

They excluded main dishes and drinks—because wine and roast turkey are a given at many Thanksgiving dinners—but they did include gravy as a side dish since it was such a popular search.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Zippia

They found that mashed potatoes were the country’s most popular side dish, beating out all other recipes in 10 states. The next most popular dish was mac and cheese. Not as surprising was their finding that the Midwest states love a good green bean casserole (one of my personal favorites). They also noted that regional differences in dialect played a part in the winning dishes, even though they use similar recipes: In Southern states, searches for "dressing" were common, while the rest of the country searched "stuffing," expecting the same result.

To see whether your state's favorite is represented on your Thanksgiving dinner menu, check out the results below.

District of Columbia: Mac and Cheese

New Hampshire: Cranberry Sauce

New Jersey: Stuffing

New Mexico: Green Bean Casserole

New York: Stuffing

North Carolina: Mac and Cheese

North Dakota: Mashed Potatoes

Rhode Island: Stuffing

South Carolina: Mac and Cheese

South Dakota: Crescent Rolls