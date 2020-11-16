5 Thanksgiving Nail Designs to Let Your Manicure Take Center Stage This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These seasonal Thanksgiving nail designs are simple enough for you to do at home if you (understandably) want to skip the salon. With just a few colors and an easy technique or two, you can create a colorful manicure that will look just as beautiful as your Thanksgiving centerpiece. Before you begin, make sure you have some version of these:

5 Thanksgiving Nail Designs

Here are five beautiful options to practice and perfect before the big day. (And don't forget to read about how to safely remove your polish.)

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Corinna

Simple Single Color Thanksgiving Nails

This simple mani by Jasmine Corinna is perfect for beginners. Start by painting every nail with a coppery orange ($5, Ulta). After you get your desired opacity, apply a sparkly orange ($9, Target) to your middle and ring finger. Let everything dry, apply the top coat, and your super simple manicure is complete.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Jessica Reohr

Multi-Colored Coffin Thanksgiving Nails

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Dania

Fall Thanksgiving Nails

You won't be-leaf how effortless it is to create this gorgeous look by manicurist Dania. After you've applied your base coat, take individual leaf decals ($6, Amazon) with a nail tool, and place them on the tips of your nails. Once you've applied all of them, finish with a top coat.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Monika Page Havens

Acrylic Thanksgiving Nails

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Aspen Patten

Thanksgiving Nail Art