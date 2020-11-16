10 Thanksgiving Movies to Watch After the Big Dinner
This is a sweet way to squeeze in some extra quality time at home this holiday.
Once the big turkey dinner is over, pop some popcorn, queue up a feel-good family flick, and settle in for a good old-fashioned movie night. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite movies to binge-watch while you digest your turkey feast, including holiday classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (which you can stream for free!) and movies with themes of thankfulness like The Blind Side. And if you're missing the big gathering this year, you could even plan a virtual movie night with family or friends.
1
Steve Martin, John Candy, and Kevin Bacon star in this comedy about one man's struggle to make it home in time for Thanksgiving dinner. In a year where holiday travel will be limited, this feel-good flick will remind you of just how thankful you are to be home.
Stream It: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles ($4 to rent, Amazon)
2
It's not truly Thanksgiving until we've watched Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang prepare their feast. This family-friendly flick is a holiday must-watch. Stream it for free on Apple TV+ November 25-27.
3
You've Got Mail isn't just a classic '90s rom-com, it's also a must-watch holiday flick. Watch Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan fall in love after the classic Thanksgiving grocery store scene.
Stream It: You've Got Mail ($4 to rent, Amazon)
4
OK, yes, this is technically a Christmas movie. But since the opening scene showcases the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, there's no shame in starting the holiday movie marathons a few weeks early!
Stream It: Miracle on 34th Street ($4 to rent, Amazon)
5
After losing her job and learning that her teenage daughter would rather spend Thanksgiving with her boyfriend than with her, Claudia Larson takes a trip home to spend a chaotic Thanksgiving with her family.
Stream It: Home for the Holidays ($4 to rent, Amazon)
6
Watch Richard Gere and Winona Ryder develop an unexpected love story in this sweet, romantic flick. As the title suggests, this movie has all the classic scenes of autumn in New York City—perfect for a Thanksgiving Day movie marathon.
Stream It: Autumn in New York ($2 to rent, Amazon)
7
While I've always thought of this movie as a Halloween flick, there is a comical Thanksgiving play scene that'll have the whole family laughing. You can stream this movie for free (without an account) on Amazon Video.
8
This classic film is a classic film for any holiday season. Watch as Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth endure trials and celebrate triumphs in 1800s New England. You can stream it for free (with ads) on Amazon Video.
9
There's no holiday tradition we love more than a good Hallmark movie marathon, and luckily the selection isn't limited to just Christmas. Queue up this feel-good Thanksgiving story right after the Macy's parade, or stream it while you wait for the newest Hallmark Christmas movie premieres.
Stream It: Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade ($10, Amazon)
10
Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, which is why The Blind Side is the perfect choice for your post-Turkey dinner movie night. This heartwarming movie includes a few funny Thanksgiving scenes and a whole lot of football.
Stream It: The Blind Side ($4 to rent, Amazon)
