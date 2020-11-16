10 Thanksgiving Movies to Watch After the Big Dinner

Once the big turkey dinner is over, pop some popcorn, queue up a feel-good family flick, and settle in for a good old-fashioned movie night. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite movies to binge-watch while you digest your turkey feast, including holiday classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (which you can stream for free!) and movies with themes of thankfulness like The Blind Side. And if you're missing the big gathering this year, you could even plan a virtual movie night with family or friends.