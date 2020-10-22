8 Festive Thanksgiving Face Masks to Wear to the Big Feast
Make the most out of this unusual holiday season with Thanksgiving-theme face masks for the whole family.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is virtual this year, and large multi-family gatherings are discouraged. But rather than think about the Thanksgiving Day traditions we’ll be missing, we can embrace this new normal with holiday spirit. That includes a hearty helping of Thanksgiving-theme face masks.
If you're hosting the meal, it's OK to ask family members to quarantine before coming to your home. When they arrive, welcome them with one of these holiday-inspired masks for a gathering that's a bit more festive (and safe) this year.
These black or white fabric masks come in 17 festive patterns, so you can choose from sayings like, 'Gobble till you wobble,' 'Happy turkey day,' and 'Give thanks.' The hand-sewn masks are made with a filter pocket—they even come with a filter—and they have soft elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose wire for comfort.
Buy It: Washable Cotton Face Mask ($7, Etsy)
Turkey is probably the most recognizable symbol of Thanksgiving, and there are plenty of turkey-themed options when it comes to face masks. This washable mask is made with two layers of cloth and has adjustable ear loops to fit to any size face.
Buy It: Washable Face Mask ($14, Etsy)
Grab face masks for the whole family with this fall-themed bundle. The masks come in three different sizes, and you can choose whether you want the elastic to loop around your ears or around the back of your head. The 3-pack comes with the apple pie pattern pictured, as well as masks made from a rust-colored fabric and a fun harvest pattern.
Buy It: Face Mask Bundle ($30, Etsy)
Let's be honest—pie is the best part of the Thanksgiving meal! This clever mask makes it clear you'll be wearing the face covering until the food is served. It's available in black or white, and ships free with an order of $35. So stock up with masks for the whole family.
Buy It: Thanksgiving Face Mask ($9, Etsy)
It doesn't feel like Thanksgiving until we've watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and now you can celebrate the Peanuts holiday special with this festive face mask. A scene of the entire gang is printed on this fabric mask, so you'll be reminded of the characters' Thanksgiving sentiments as you gather with your own family this season.
Buy It: Charlie Brown Face Mask ($12, Etsy)
This face mask is made with a plaid fabric that's perfect for whatever autumn outfit you're wearing to the big meal. It's festive but doesn't overdo the Thanksgiving theme, so you can wear it all season long. Plus, it ships for free anywhere in the U.S.!
Buy It: Plaid Face Mask ($13, Etsy)
Could this mask be any more festive? Celebrate the season by commemorating one of the best holiday traditions there is: The Friends Thanksgiving episodes. When you've watched all 10, don this mask for a socially distant Friendsgiving celebration.
Buy It: Friendsgiving Mask ($12, Etsy)
Don this turkey-themed face mask while you're out shopping for this year's bird to get yourself into the holiday spirit. And if you need help preparing the turkey once you get home, we've got you covered: Here's how to roast a classic turkey.
Buy It: Turkey Face Mask ($10, Amazon)
Comments