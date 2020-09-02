6 Tips to Host a Safe Thanksgiving During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Yes, we know your typical Thanksgiving traditions might include rubbing elbows at a cozy communal table, challenging each other at board games, and congregating around the finger food spread during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and football games. But 2020 might be time to flip the script.

“An outdoor celebration, or at least some outdoor activities, would be a great option since risk seems to be lower with outdoor gatherings. Groups could also wear masks while hanging out and then sit spaced apart with their household units while eating,” Seymour says. “Again, being close to others is the highest risk, and then touching common surfaces is the second highest.”

If you can, limit the number of people from different households cooking together in close proximity, either by ordering takeout (outsourcing for the win!), assigning cooking to one household, or if your group is local, doing dinner potluck style. Or if the weather is cooperative, try a cozy fire pit or barbecue cookout outdoors instead, Seymour suggests. (Psst...Our Test Kitchen recently developed a New England Grilled Turkey recipe that explains how to “roast” a whole bird completely on a grill.)