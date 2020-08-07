Yes, It’s Fine to Ask Your Family Members to Quarantine Before Holiday Gatherings

As the holiday season inches closer, I’m coming to terms with the fact that the pandemic won’t be over by the time we go trick-or-treating or carve the Thanksgiving turkey. And while our holiday plans may look a little different this year, you can still have a small gathering of immediate family members as long as you follow the safety guidelines set by the CDC. If you are inviting family members who don’t live with you to Thanksgiving dinner, know that it’s perfectly okay to ask them to quarantine before entering your home—or any other safety measures you deem necessary.

If you’re hosting the gathering and inviting people into your home, you get to decide what you feel comfortable with. But what happens when your family members don’t feel the precautions are necessary? We chatted with Ashleigh Edelstein, a licensed family therapist, who walked us through the best way to have these tough conversations. Here are her recommendations.

Decide What You’re Comfortable With

First things first: Before making solid plans or contacting family members, decide what you’re comfortable with. You have final say over who enters your home, so don’t feel like you need to compromise just to please everyone. If you’re hosting the holiday gathering, you have every right to ask people to quarantine for a set number of days before the big meal, or request that they diligently wear masks up until dinner is served.

Do your research and decide what you are (or are not) willing to compromise on before you have conversations with family members. That way, you won’t be tempted to sway your decision if someone disagrees.

Lay Out the Ground Rules

Once you’ve decided what the necessary precautions are, let family members know. You probably already know who will agree or disagree with your decision, so Edelstein recommends letting that dictate the way you let everyone know. “If you have family members you suspect will disagree or potentially even start an argument, a group email or text may not be the best medium because it could cause family-wide conflict,” she says. “In this case, it's best to reach out to each person individually through a call, text, or email, whichever you feel most comfortable with.”

If you already know your family members have been been quarantining and taking the same precautions as you, Edelstein says a quick group text or email should be fine.

Whether you're writing or calling, make sure to write out your request ahead of time and clearly explain the ground rules: It should be clear and direct about your expectations, and provide a rationale for your request (such as research and recommendations from the CDC or your local government). Edelstein also recommends thanking everyone in advance for their cooperation: This scenario isn’t ideal for anyone, and everyone deals with change differently.

Establish Firm Boundaries

Even when we’re not living through a pandemic, the holiday season typically brings out at least a little bit of family drama, so you may be tempted to let some things slide in order to keep the peace—but Edelstein recommends standing your ground in a firm but kind way.

“Whenever you're in a disagreement, you can validate the other person's emotions or perspective without agreeing with them,” she says. “For instance, you could say something like ‘I hear that you feel this is unfair/unnecessary/excessive and you're upset/angry/disappointed. I highly value your health and the safety of our family (or any other rationale), which is why I'm requesting this and need everyone to participate. I would appreciate your willingness to respect this and would look forward to sharing a meal with you.’”

In the event that someone is completely unwilling to comply with the safety measures you’ve laid out, Edelstein says it’s absolutely alright to tell them they can’t attend. “If they show up without taking any precautions, they could easily get everyone sick, making all the other effort pointless,” she explains. “You can validate without agreeing and still hold a firm boundary.”

She recommends responding with a message like this: "I understand and I'm sad/hurt/disappointed you won't be able to join us this year. Please let me know if you change your mind and we can problem solve ways you can effectively take these precautions."