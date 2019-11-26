The holiday season officially kicks off when the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins its march down to the flagship department store in Herald Square in New York City. This year will be the 93rd year of the iconic parade, and we've rounded up the most interesting facts from its long history. This Thanksgiving, share these trivia facts with your friends and family as you snuggle up with a steaming mug of freshly-brewed coffee or cocoa to watch the parade on Thanksgiving morning. From humble beginnings in 1924 to the massive multi-million dollar production we know and love today, here are 11 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tidbits you might not know.

