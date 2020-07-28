As of right now, it looks like the holiday celebration will happen as planned, although no official details have been released for 2020.

There are three things I look forward to every Thanksgiving: The big meal, watching all the Friends Thanksgiving episodes, and waking up early to catch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with my family. The parade has been a Turkey Day staple for the last 93 years, but as we know, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed a lot of our traditional activities this year.

So, will the parade be canceled this year? As of now, the parade is still scheduled to happen on Thanksgiving morning—of course, it’s subject to change based on the state of the pandemic in November. According to NBC, it’s the largest holiday broadcast in the United States and the most expensive parade in the country (it costs about $14 million dollars to put on the event each year) so we don’t see officials canceling the celebration unless the situation worsens in New York City. As of right now, there’s a countdown of the hundred-some-odd days left until the event kicks off and plenty of parade-related details on the Macy’s site, but no information regarding performers, floats, or bands has been released yet.

Image zoom Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty Images

When Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning (Thursday, November 26) and runs through noon in every time zone. Tune in to NBC to watch Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker break down the bands, floats, and live performances.

Where Can I Watch the Macy’s Parade?

If you don’t live in the New York City area, you probably don’t want to make travel plans to catch the parade this year—but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the magic of Al Roker’s commentary. Tune in to NBC at 9:00 local time to watch the three-hour event. It’s always broadcast at the same time in different time zones so those living on the west coast don’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn to catch the parade in real-time. If you miss the live show, you can typically catch up on parade highlights on the NBC site later on Thanksgiving day.

If you are in New York City, we recommend practicing proper social distancing procedures if you want to watch the parade from the street. (NBC has a handy guide to the parade route to help you choose a spot.)