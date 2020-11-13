The most important thing to do ahead of a virtual gathering is decide how you’ll get together. If a member of each household has an iPhone or Apple device, a group FaceTime call may be easiest, since it doesn’t require a complicated set-up or meeting invitations.

If you’re looking for another online video calling method, options include Google Hangouts or Zoom. Typically, free Zoom calls are limited to 40-minute increments, but the brand recently announced it would lift that restriction for Thanksgiving. Janine Pelosi, Zoom’s chief marketing officer, told us the company wanted to make sure every family was able to celebrate together for free.

“We know Thanksgiving will look a little different this year, so we’re lifting the 40-minute time limit to allow families and loved ones to connect on Zoom for as long as they need and from wherever they are in the world,” she says. “We hope this helps provide a safe and easy way to gather friends and family this Thanksgiving without having to worry about cutting your family gatherings short.”