Now this is something to be thankful for!

In a season of change and uncertainty, there’s one thing we know we can always count on: Hallmark holiday movie marathons. And while, yes, the Countdown to Christmas programming has already started, Hallmark is blessing us with a Thanksgiving movie marathon.

And because we could all use an extra dose of holiday cheer this year, Hallmark’s Thanksgiving programming consists almost entirely of Christmas movies. The 7-night Thanksgiving event, which runs November 23-29, will include seven new Christmas movie premieres that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Now that is truly something to be thankful for!

So whip up a festive snack (like one of these insanely delicious Thanksgiving charcuterie boards), gather your family and friends for a virtual movie night, and queue up these holiday flicks. Check out the full schedule below: All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Heart of the Holidays

Premieres November 23 at 8 p.m.

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

Premieres November 24 at 8 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas

Premieres November 25 at 8 p.m.

Christmas by Starlight

Premieres November 26 at 8 p.m.

Five Star Christmas

Premieres November 27 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Waltz

Premieres November 28 at 8 p.m.

If I Only Had Christmas