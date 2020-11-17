Hallmark Channel Is Airing a 7-Day Thanksgiving Movie Marathon
Now this is something to be thankful for!
In a season of change and uncertainty, there’s one thing we know we can always count on: Hallmark holiday movie marathons. And while, yes, the Countdown to Christmas programming has already started, Hallmark is blessing us with a Thanksgiving movie marathon.
And because we could all use an extra dose of holiday cheer this year, Hallmark’s Thanksgiving programming consists almost entirely of Christmas movies. The 7-night Thanksgiving event, which runs November 23-29, will include seven new Christmas movie premieres that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Now that is truly something to be thankful for!
So whip up a festive snack (like one of these insanely delicious Thanksgiving charcuterie boards), gather your family and friends for a virtual movie night, and queue up these holiday flicks. Check out the full schedule below: All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Heart of the Holidays
Premieres November 23 at 8 p.m.
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado
Premieres November 24 at 8 p.m.
Good Morning Christmas
Premieres November 25 at 8 p.m.
Christmas by Starlight
Premieres November 26 at 8 p.m.
Five Star Christmas
Premieres November 27 at 8 p.m.
Christmas Waltz
Premieres November 28 at 8 p.m.
If I Only Had Christmas
Premieres November 29 at 8 p.m.
