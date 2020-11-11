Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Could we be any more excited?

The Friends DVD Set Is On Sale—Just In Time to Binge All the Thanksgiving Episodes

One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions is watching all of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes. And since many of us are planning smaller holiday celebrations and staying home a lot this season, there are plenty of opportunities to binge-watch all nine episodes. Could there be a better way to spend the holiday season?

While the show isn’t on Netflix anymore (it’s currently streaming on HBO), you can score the DVD boxed set and watch any season whenever you like. It's also on sale—the boxed set with all 10 seasons is $60 right now, down from the usual $90. The DVD versions also have longer episodes, with scenes that have been cut from the streaming versions.

Settle in for a Friends marathon or host a virtual movie night with your friends in place of an in-person Friendsgiving this year. While Brad Pitt may not be guest starring at your family Thanksgiving, you can pop in the DVD and pretend he’s eating the yams right there in your living room. Some years I pick and choose my favorites (I personally love The One With All the Thanksgivings), and other years I spend the day after Thanksgiving digesting my turkey and watching all the episodes back-to-back.

You can also rent individual episodes on Amazon Video for just $2.99. To help you prepare your holiday movie night, we’ve compiled a list of all the Thanksgiving episodes so you know exactly what to queue up. There’s a dedicated Thanksgiving episode in every season except for season 2.

All the 'Friends' Thanksgiving Episodes

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away”

Season 1, Episode 9

“The One With the Football”

Season 3, Episode 9

“The One With Chandler in a Box”

Season 4, Episode 8

“The One With All the Thanksgivings”

Season 5, Episode 8

“The One Where Ross Got High”

Season 6, Episode 9

“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

Season 7, Episode 8

“The One With the Rumor”

Season 8, Episode 9

“The One With Rachel’s Other Sister”

Season 9, Episode 8

“The One With the Late Thanksgiving”