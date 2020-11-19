Free Thanksgiving Wine Labels to Dress Up Your Virtual Celebration

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You may not be able to enjoy a bottle of wine in person with your friends and family this year, but you can celebrate virtually with matching wine labels.

While you won’t need to bring a hostess gift to this year’s virtual Thanksgiving dinner, you can still treat yourself to a delicious bottle of wine, all decked out for the holiday. After 2020, we all deserve a drink—plus, these free printable wine labels will help your unusual Thanksgiving celebration feel more normal.

First things first: You won’t need to cook a whole feast this year, so plan a small scaled-down menu of a few favorite dishes. Then, use our Thanksgiving wine pairing guide to choose a bottle to enjoy while dialing in to the Zoom call. Or, skip the classics and build a Thanksgiving charcuterie board instead—paired with your all-time favorite bottle, of course.

Image zoom Credit: Carson Downing

Then, use our free Thanksgiving wine labels to dress up your bottle. If you really want to spice up the family Zoom feast, or if you’re planning to host a virtual Friendsgiving celebration, send the labels to each household and have everyone print matching labels for their own wine. Our labels feature fun (and funny) Thanksgiving quotes, so you can pick the one that best fits your celebration. Then just print and cut! Once you’ve printed the labels, trim the edges before wrapping around a bottle; use double-sided tape ($3, Target) to attach each end of the wrap to the back of the bottle.