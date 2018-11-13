Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving first aired the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 1973, and since then has become a holiday staple for families gathering to celebrate the holiday. This year, ABC Network announced they will be airing the Thanksgiving classic along with a bonus Charlie Brown movie.

You can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on ABC at 7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, November 27—the day before Thanksgiving. And when the credits roll on the Peanuts classic, don’t change the channel. ABC plans to air a bonus Charlie Brown flick called This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers at 7:30 p.m. CST.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving tells the story of Charlie Brown attempting to organize a Thanksgiving feast at the request of his friend Peppermint Patty. As the characters throw together an impromptu celebration, they learn about the meaning of the holiday. In This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers, Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang are transported back to 1620 to greet the passengers of the Mayflower and celebrate the first Thanksgiving with them.

If you can’t tune in to ABC on November 27, you can rent A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving any time on Amazon, and stream This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers for free with a Prime membership. Plus, you can teach the kids about the spirit of Thanksgiving all season long with a paperback book that retells the story of Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving feast (A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Paperback, $6.48, Amazon).