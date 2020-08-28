Is it Safe to Visit an Apple Orchard This Fall? Here’s What Health Experts Say

Many family fall traditions are going to look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. We tapped two health pros to answer if it’s safe to visit an apple orchard this season, plus how to stay safe if the answer is, “keep calm and pick on!”

With more than 7,500 apple orchards spanning across all 50 states, according to data from the University of Illinois, visiting a pick-your-own apple orchard is a fall tradition for many Americans. But many of the typical fall activities from trick-or-treating to back-to-school prep, are going to look a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But apple orchards are outside, which tends to reduce transmission rates, so are patches A-OK or a no way when it comes to keeping your family healthy and safe? We tapped two health experts for their advice.

Image zoom PamelaJoeMcFarlane/Getty Images

Is it Safe to Visit an Apple Orchard This Fall?

“Yes, in general, it’s safe to continue to do many outdoor activities this fall, such as apple picking, as long as you are taking appropriate precautions and the current disease activity in your local area is low,” says Sandra Kesh, M.D., the deputy medical director and infectious disease specialist at Westmed Medical Group in Westchester, New York.

If the local apple orchards in your community are open, that is likely a sign that your community spread and the current rate of infection is low, “but be sure to check your local health department resources if you are unsure about the current degree of community spread,” Kesh says.

Natalie Seymour, a food safety extension associate at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, agrees and adds that apple orchards can certainly be a great fall activity with some precautions.

“Just remember that being outside doesn’t mean zero risks, and the businesses might look a little different than they did last year. You might want to do a little digging on their website or social media to make sure you’re up to speed with any changes,” Seymour says, including hour adjustments, capacity limits, and face mask requirements.

5 Ways to Make Your Trip to the Apple Orchard Safer

Okay, so now that you have the thumbs up to get your pick on, how can you do so in the least risky way possible? Definitely don’t visit if you have any coronavirus symptoms or if you think you’ve been exposed, Seymour says. Otherwise, here are five safety tips from Kesh and Seymour to ensure your safest apple orchard trek this fall.

Image zoom 1 Mask Up If you’re visiting a farm or apple orchard, it’s important to continue following appropriate face-covering guidelines to reduce your risk of contracting coronavirus, Kesh explains. So even though you’re outside, definitely don a mask if you’ll be interacting with individuals outside of your quaranteam. (P.S. Steer clear of these three common face mask mistakes while you’re at it.) Image zoom 2 Keep Your Distance and Go When it’s Less Busy “The biggest risk with COVID-19 is still being close to other people, so regardless of activity it’s best to avoid crowds whenever possible,” Seymour says. You’ll likely encounter fewer people if you arrive near the time the apple orchard opens or closes, but to be sure, call or email ahead to ask about the usual “off” hours for the particular orchard you plan to visit. “Some orchards may also be doing visits by appointment or assigning groups to certain areas of the orchard. If they do, stay in your area to give everyone else space,” Seymour says. “If you have the option, this might be a great excuse to take a half-day in the middle of the week, and then spend the weekend baking apple desserts.” Image zoom 3 Aim for Early in the Season While no one can predict the exact virus transmission trajectory for this fall, “it’s likely that the risk for activities in public places such as apple orchards may grow the colder it gets. The colder it is, the more time people typically spend inside with one another, potentially spreading germs between friends and loved ones,” Kesh explains. For this reason, you might be best off planning your apple orchard visit for earlier in the season. (As a bonus, you can stock up on plenty of baskets to make tasty fresh apple recipes all season long.) Image zoom 4 Follow Good Food Safety Procedures Keep in mind that normal food safety rules still apply here. “Avoid picking up apples that have fallen on the ground and rinse your fruit under clean, running water before eating or cooking with it,” Seymour says. Image zoom 5 Practice Proper Hand Hygiene While it can be tempting to bite into an apple while you are picking, “remember to follow good hand-washing hygiene and avoid putting your hands on your food or near your face or mouth before washing your hands with soap and water. You probably want to give your apples a rinse too, before you bite down,” Kesh says.