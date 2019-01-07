Thanksgiving Planning Tips

Follow our Thanksgiving planning tips to make your family's celebration run smoothly this year. From tips on traveling with holiday food to learning how to time the turkey, create a memorable Thanksgiving and still have time to enjoy it. To guarantee a successful Thanksgiving, start planning early in November, using our Thanksgiving timeline as a reference. Our guide to keeping Thanksgiving stress-free will ensure a calm and relaxing day of thanks, and if you run into any snags, you can always consult our Thanksgiving kitchen tips. Need step-by-step roasting instructions? Our easy-to-use, interactive turkey-roasting guide will help you cook the perfect turkey. Learn how to shop for a crowd, and get expert tips for planning the Thanksgiving meal. You'll also find creative ways to give thanks, such as making a clever Thanksgiving centerpiece with everyone's thoughts. For another fun family activity, consult our list of the best Thanksgiving movies. Come Thanksgiving, you'll be well prepared for the big day so that you can focus on giving thanks for your family and friends gathered around the table.

11 Things You Didn't Know About The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Brush up on your holiday trivia before you tune in to the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
7 Ways to Host a More Sustainable Thanksgiving Dinner

Host a Thanksgiving feast without bushels of waste. You’ll be grateful for these sustainable holiday tips that will save you money while helping to save the Earth.
I Reinvented the Holidays After My Mom Died: Here’s What I Learned

Getting in the holiday spirit after the death of a loved one can be challenging, but finding gratitude while grieving is possible.
Ultimate Guide to Restaurants and Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day

Here are the restaurants and stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2019, so you can outsource dinner to the pros or start your holiday shopping before Black Friday.
24 Things to Have on Your Fall Bucket List

We’ve put together the ultimate fall bucket list to help you celebrate the season.
8 Heartfelt Thanksgiving Toasts Our Editors Love

Dinner’s on the table and the drinks are poured. Raise your glass with these unforgettable Thanksgiving toasts.
How to Host a Stress-Free Friendsgiving

A BH&G food editor is sharing her best entertaining secrets to help you host the easiest Friendsgiving ever. Plus, get her must-have tips for inexpensive Friendsgiving ideas, recipes,  and traditions you'll want to start this year! 
7 Easy Ways to Teach Kids Gratitude This Thanksgiving

As the hustle of the holiday season approaches, it’s a perfect time to help the kids learn how to be grateful for what they have—and how to show gratitude to others.
Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday: When to Shop Deals

7 Shortcut Thanksgiving Grocery Buys to Save Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Quotes & Poems

Friendsgiving Hosting Hacks

The Ultimate #Friendsday: Your Complete Friendsgiving Checklist

One of the best parts of being an adult is establishing your very own friend-family. What better way to celebrate all the great memories you've made than your very own Friendsgiving celebration filled with food, drinks, and fun. Scroll down to see some of our favorite feast-worthy finds.

Thanksgiving Dinner Just Got a Whole Lot Easier

Turkey Meal Basics

27 Recipes to Win the Thanksgiving Potluck

Easy and Creative Ways to Give Thanks at Thanksgiving

This Is the Menu You Need to Host the Best Friendsgiving Ever

14 Holiday Casserole Recipes Worth Celebrating

42 Beautiful Centerpiece Ideas That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving

19 Easy Thanksgiving Table Decorations That Will Take Center Stage

Traveling with Holiday Food

How to Survive Thanksgiving

10 Hosting Hacks for a Stress-Free Thanksgiving

Recipe Swap Supper

Thanksgiving Countdown: A Week-by-Week Guide to Stress-Free Holiday Hosting

Owl-About-Fun Kids' Party

Thanksgiving Trivia

Sledding Party

Fresh & Simple Feast

6 Holiday Superfoods

