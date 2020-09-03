10 Gorgeous Pie Ideas to Steal for Thanksgiving Dinner

This might be the most detailed apple pie we've ever seen, and we're head over heels for this gorgeous lattice work. It looks intricate, but you can re-create the look by layering several simple pieces. Start by making a simple lattice to go over the top of your pie (this is the hardest part!). Then, use thicker pieces to create two wide braids and add one horizontally and one vertically on top of the first lattice and finish with two more braids around the edge of the pie. The pie crust leaves and flowers are just icing on the cake—er, pie—after that.