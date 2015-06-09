Pumpkin Pie Recipes
Dulce de Leche Pumpkin Pie with Hazelnut Crust
A sweet base of dulce de leche, or caramelized condensed milk, perfectly complements the mellow spiced pumpkin in this pie recipe. Bonus: Each bite of this rich dessert is surprisingly light and airy.
Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle
Salty, sweet, crunchy, spiced: The sea salt-pecan brittle atop our best pumpkin pie recipe delivers on all your seasonal cravings.
Sara's Silky Pumpkin Pie
The key to this silky variation on pumpkin pie is sweetened condensed milk. The result: a melt-in-your-mouth dessert that will keep any holiday crowd happy.
Mini Pumpkin Pudding Pies
Perfect for a small-scale Thanksgiving, these individual pumpkin pies feature a creamy mixture of pumpkin and butterscotch pudding in a flaky, buttery pastry. Top with pumpkin-spiced whipped cream.
Dreamy Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
Watch every step of this indulgent chocolate-glazed pumpkin pie recipe. See how to nestle the irresistible, creamy spiced pumpkin cheesecake filling pefectly between a homemade chocolate wafer crust and a rich layer of fudgy chocolate.
Pumpkin Icebox Pie with Pistachio-Gingersnap Crust
Crunchy pistachios and spiced gingerbread complement the sweet pumpkin and cream cheese filling in this twist on traditional pumpkin pie.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
If you or your family members love the flavor of pumpkin pie but can't get on board with the texture, these pumpkin pie cupcakes are for you. The recipe uses canned pumpkin and a yellow cake mix, making them simple and scrumptious!
Pumpkin Pie with Hazelnut Mousse
Mascarpone cheese and whipped cream are flavored with hazelnut liqueur to create the fluffy mousse that accents this classic fall-spiced pumpkin pie.
Pumpkin Frangelico Pie with Mascarpone
Rich mascarpone cheese, Frangelico liqueur, and a sweet hazelnut crust make this pumpkin pie recipe extra special. Serve at any elegant holiday get-together or dinner.
100 Best Pumpkin Recipes
Fall in love with pumpkin (again!) with our best collection of next-level pumpkin recipes. From sweet to savory our digital cookbook has it all.
Pumpkin Butter Oatmeal Pie
Pumpkin butter replaces traditional pumpkin filling in this pumpkin pie recipe, and the results couldn't be more delicious. For the finishing touch, serve with homemade whipped cream.
Ginger Meringue Pumpkin Pie
A gingersnap crust adds a hint of zest to every bite of this maple-syrup-and-pumpkin pie. Top with a brown sugar meringue to finish.
Nutty Pumpkin Pie Pudding
This warm, gooey pudding tastes like pumpkin pie, but it's much simpler to make. Just toss the ingredients together and let your trusty slow cooker do the rest.
Maple-Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie
Need a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving? Our maple-laced recipe is ultra decadent and makes tradtional pumpkin pie even sweeter.
Caramel Cream Pumpkin Pie
This luscious pumpkin pie recipe features fluffy meringue atop a rich caramel-pumpkin filling. For a festive touch, try using a star-tip piping bag to create elegant meringue peaks.
Pumpkin-Mascarpone Pie with Candied Pecans
Real vanilla bean, fresh orange peel, and cream amp up the flavor in this festive dessert. Sprinkle with candied pecans before serving.
Pumpkin Praline Pie
Walnuts and chopped toffee bars team up to make a delicous candied topping on this two-layer cream cheese and pumpkin pie. A drizzle of hot fudge takes it over the top.
Dessert Upgrade: Pumpkin Pie
You don't have to stray far from the traditional pumpkin pie recipe to make a special holiday dessert. Use your favorite recipe, then give it a personalized touch with one of these three simple flavor-enhancing tips.
Double-Pumpkin Pie with Oat Crust
An oat crust cuts fat and adds fiber to this pumpkin pie recipe. Even better, the filling has less sugar and uses egg whites instead of whole eggs for a healither option to the traditional holiday dessert.
Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie
Apple butter gives classic pumpkin pie filling sweetness and a soft texture. Add a bit of crunch with our homemade streusel topping.
Chipotle-Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie
Add a little adventure to your holiday celebration with this dessert. Our bold variation on classic pumpkin pie features chipotle chile pepper and cranberry sauce.
Lattice-Top Spiced Pumpkin Pie
Dress up a classic pumpkin pie recipe by adding our gorgeous (and easy-to-make) lattice top.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie
Have your latte and eat it too. This delicious dessert bakes the spicy flavors of a Pumpkin Spice Latte into a decadent pumpkin pie.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Cheesecake Pie
A rich layer of cheesecake hides under creamy pumpkin filling in this pumpkin pie. With so much delicious flavor, this pie might be the first to go at your Thanksgiving dessert table.
Light-Style Pumpkin Pie
Lighten things up without sacrificing the pumpkin pie goodness you love with this simple pumpkin pie recipe.
Best Pumpkin Pie
This classic pie is just like the one grandma used to make. For a fresh spin, top it with our simple cranberry, pecan, and caramel sauce.