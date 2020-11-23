8 Festive Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas to Try This Week
We’ll take one of each, please!
Whether you’re planning a virtual Thanksgiving meal or a scaled-down version of your normal feast, these fun and tasty treat ideas will help your holiday feel more normal.
Make a whole batch if you’ll be celebrating with your household, or cut down the recipes if you’re celebrating Turkey Day alone this year (here are 7 other ways to make a solo Thanksgiving feel special). And it looks like we’re not the only ones excited about the menu of sweet treats this holiday. There are currently more than 40,000 Instagram posts under #thanksgivingdessert, and we could eat every last one. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ideas to help you get started on your own Thanksgiving menu.
Turn a classic Thanksgiving recipe into a festive treat in just a few steps. Start by making a classic pumpkin pie, then use a round biscuit cutter ($6 for a set of 3, Target) to cut out circles from the pie. Top with Candy Corn feathers and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup face for a seriously cute dessert.
Even if you’re only eating with two or three people, you can still go all-out with festive place cards. We love how these name cards double as a delicious after-dinner treat. To make your own, use a leaf-shape cookie cutter ($13 for two, Walmart) to bake and frost cookies, then use an icing bottle ($5 for a 4-pack, Michaels) to pipe names onto the cookies.
Does your family fight over who gets the drumsticks? Solve that problem by making a whole pan full of them—made from cereal instead of meat. Use Rice Krispies cereal ($3, Target) and marshmallows to make the main part of the drumstick, then add a sugar cookie bone to give the dessert the full effect. Serve them up with these cute marshmallow turkey cookies for a festive holiday spread.
This Thanksgiving dessert is actually a fun breakfast food. Pick up donut holes from your favorite local bakery, dip the tops in frosting and sprinkles, and add a mini pretzel rod to make them look like fall acorns. Your family will love eating these as you watch the virtual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday morning.
If you’re looking for a way to keep the kids busy before you sit down to dinner, try these fun turkey cookie sticks. You don’t even need a cookie cutter for these: Just cut sugar cookie dough into rectangles and add red, yellow, and orange icing to frosting piping bags ($13 for 12, Target).
Another fun breakfast-food-turned-holiday-dessert idea are these too-cute donut turkeys. Frosted chocolate donuts instantly become mini turkeys with the addition of bacon strip ‘feathers’ and edible candy eyes ($3, Target). Make them for breakfast or save them for an after-dinner treat.
For a quick afternoon snack the kids will eat right up, turn Oreo cookies into bright turkey faces by using up the leftover candy corn from Halloween. For best results, we recommend getting the Double Stuf Oreos ($3, Target) so there’s more room to stick in the candy corn pieces.
If you’re not feeling like making a whole pumpkin pie for your small gathering, try this creative take on the traditional dessert instead. Make a batch of marshmallow rice cereal treats (have the kids help mix them up!) and mold them into pie wedges. A bit of orange food coloring makes them look just like the classic pie slices. Try using a muffin tin to create individual pumpkin pie cereal treats.
