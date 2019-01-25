Thanksgiving Desserts

To make choosing a Thanksgiving dessert a bit easier, we've collected our tastiest recipes including apple pie, vanilla cheesecake, and of course the classic pumpkin pie. Browse our best fall dessert recipes for delicious make-ahead cake ideas and easy holiday cookies. Plus, see how to achieve perfectly flaky pie crust. Happy baking!

This Is Why We Eat Pumpkin Pie at Thanksgiving

The original recipe from 1796 was actually for pumpkin pudding.
10 Gorgeous Pie Ideas to Steal for Thanksgiving Dinner

Impress your family and friends with these incredible pie decorating ideas!
This is Your State’s Most Popular Holiday Pie

Discover what pie recipe your state craves most, plus, find out more about more of America’s favorite Thanksgiving foods. You'll want to steal our best-loved recipes for them all to add to your Thanksgiving menu or Friendsgiving spread.
Martha is Hosting the Ultimate Holiday Cake Bake-Off

You'll want to tune in for this tasty competition.
The Secret to the Perfect Sweet Potato Pie

Ready to learn how to make homemade sweet potato pie? We're sharing our secret for the ultimate pie, plus a few of our favorite sweet potato pie recipes. Before the baking begins, be sure to select the best sweet potatoes possible for your pie. You'll end up with a sweeter pie that is beautifully colored and quickly devoured.
Chocolate Cake Recipes That Don't Disappoint

Just try to name a dessert that satisfies like homemade chocolate cake. Whether you're baking for a special occasion or an evening in, these chocolate cake recipes make it indulgent. We have something for everyone, including a classic chocolate cake, a molten chocolate cake, and our favorite flourless chocolate cake. You'll want to save room for a second slice.

Our Best Apple Pies and Tarts

Whether you're making your first apple pie or you're a baking pro, we've got all the best recipes for you. Find a new favorite today!
Pumpkin Pie Recipes

From traditional pumpkin pie recipes to elegant and creative variations (such as pumpkin pie pudding, cheesecake, and cupcakes), these scrumptious pumpkin pies will make your Thanksgiving holiday dessert a smashing success.
Delicious Make-Ahead Pies, Cakes, and Tarts

All-Time Favorite Pie Recipes

Fabulous Fall Cake Recipes

How to Bake & Frost a Cake

23 Christmas Pie Recipes to Sweeten Your Holidays

