21 Ideas for Your Prettiest Fall Front Door Ever

Plentiful Harvest
Gather galvanized buckets to host harvest combinations of pumpkins, flowering kale, and chrysanthemums. Fill the containers partway with soil to anchor the kale and give the pumpkins a boost. Tuck in a variety of gourds in different shapes and unique colors to give your display added interest. A faux lamb's ear wreath completes this fall front porch.
Creative Carved Pumpkins
Pumpkins lightly carved with a leaf theme can easily be used to transition from Halloween into the Thanksgiving season. Trace a leaf design, then use a linoleum cutter or ribbon tool to scrape out the design, being careful not to cut completely through. Finish your pumpkins by wrapping a bow around the stems and nestling them with mums and flowering kale.
Related: How to Make Pumpkins Last All Season
Rustic Appeal
Woven baskets create a texture-rich display that warms up the look of potted mums. To amplify the color scheme, frame the front door with a grapevine garland accented with bittersweet. Here, the swag was made by unraveling two large grapevine wreaths and securely wiring their juncture to three nails placed above the door. Finish by hanging a coordinating floral wreath.
Classic Fall Color Scheme
The front door defines an entry, so make yours shine with a wreath made from Japanese lantern pods. Weave the pod stems into a ready-made grapevine wreath for color in a snap. Tuck in small bunches of seeded eucalyptus, applying dabs of hot glue as needed to secure. Continue the fall color scheme onto your front steps with yellow mums and classic orange jack-o'-lanterns.
Fall Window Box
For a low-fuss fall window box, start by placing 1 or 2 large frilly ornamental kale or cabbage plants toward the front of the planter. Set 2 or 3 mums behind the kale. Add potting soil to secure the plants and conceal exposed soil with moss. For a finishing touch, nestle an assortment of small pumpkins and gourds on each end.
Mix-and-Match Fall Display
We love all that fall has to offer—pumpkins, flowers, and leaves! No need to pick a favorite with this mix-and-match design featuring several pretty fall decor ideas. Visitors are welcomed with gourds pouring from an upturned basket, dried hydrangeas in a tin vase, and scattered leaves around the entire autumn display.
Cozy Outdoor Seating
Give guests a place to sit and slip on shoes with outdoor seating surrounded by colorful fall accents. Here, pillows and a wool blanket cozy up to a modern farmhouse bench. Look for weather-resistant outdoor fabrics when outfitting your fall front porch. Pink, white, and yellow mums planted in galvanized buckets and baskets add a splash of color.
Large Container Garden
Transition this fall-theme porch container to winter (and beyond) by starting with a living evergreen that keeps its color all year. For the cool fall months, surround with purple mums and gold Plectranthus. Flowering kale supplies another layer of purple-pink tones.
Vintage Appeal
Pile pumpkins and other harvest gourds into a vintage wagon for a quirky fall planter. Start with your largest pumpkins, then stack small varieties in the gaps. Use a wood crate to raise containers of mums and tall grasses for a layered look.
Related: Guide to Every Type of Pumpkin
Glittering Leaf Garland
Fall doesn't have to mean red and orange. Here, muted shades of cream and gray add a touch of sophistication to this fall front porch. Pile pumpkins, lanterns, and potted fall mums along the steps to create a welcoming front entry.
Sunflower Hanging Vase
Let a vase of fall flowers do the decorative heavy lifting. Pack "Teddy Bear" sunflowers in a watertight galvanized vase along with rose hips and maple leaves. Then, hang it from your front door, replacing the water and foliage as needed. Or for a no-fuss fall wreath, create this design using faux flowers.
Tin Basin Container Garden
Show off your gardening prowess with a tin basin overflowing with fall finds. Set next to your door, it invites color and conversation. To make this arrangement, place pots of croton shrubs in the center of the basin. Surround the front with droopy dried wheat, and fill the back with tall grasses. Lay dried Indian corn beside the display.
Stacked Pumpkins
Carved pumpkins aren't limited to October 31. Turn a few pumpkins into bowls by cutting off the top and scooping out the insides. Use a pencil to trace a scallop design and carve. A power drill and drill bits make quick work of adding decorative circles. Place a vase of flowers in one pumpkin and candles in others. Display with Cinderella pumpkins with their stems cut off for optimal stacking potential.
Whimsy Pumpkin Decor
Make visitors smile with a welcoming fall display. This attention-grabbing front entry bench is stacked with a basket of mini pumpkins, outdoor pillows, and a cozy blanket. Encourage guests to stay a while with a white pumpkin painted with the word "gather".
Related: Our Favorite Painted Pumpkin Ideas
Natural Hydrangea Wreath
Decorative kale and a rustic rope garland take a fall front porch to the next level. Choose a simple wheat wreath for the front door and round out the display with red mums, black lanterns, and piles of gourds.
Pressed-Leaf Wreath
Pressed (or faux) leaves wired together in a small circle turn into beautiful front door decor. To make the wreath, cut a slit in the center of the leaves with small scissors or a utility knife. String leaves onto a wire wreath form until full. Hang it to a wreath hanger with a pretty ribbon.
Hanging Gourd Vase
Embellish the railing that leads to your front door with this clever gourd vase. Cut a 1- to 2-inch hole near the neck of a swan gourd. Remove a bit of the pith, and tuck in black-eyed Susans, mums, and a Virginia creeper. Use the nifty neck to hang on your railing and greet fall guests.
Farmhouse Fall Front Porch
This simple front entry welcomes fall with a sweet casualness. Use wire to attach faux flowers to a basic white berry wreath form. Hang two from your door with a thick burlap ribbon. Finish the farmhouse front porch with stacks of pumpkins, mums, and ornamental grasses.
All-Out Fall Door Display
An autumn wreath featuring crisp green apples matches a porch full of fall flowers, gourds, and pumpkins. Hay bales and apple baskets let you play with the heights of your fall display. Cornstalks provide a striking vertical focus that takes up minimal space near your front door. For a longer-lasting look, opt for faux fruit.
Rustic Dried Leaf and Berry Wreath
All you need to spruce up a rustic-looking front door for fall is a faux berry wreath! For the outer edge, hot-glue faux oak leaves in an easy, loose style to a foam wreath form. Fill the center with bundles of faux red berries, pushing the bundles between the leaves for dimension.
Square Fall Wreath
A tall cluster of cornstalks is the focal point of this rustic fall porch. Stack them next to the door to create a dramatic display. Pile on a variety of pumpkins and add a basket of fall mums. Finish the display with a ladder blanket rack decorated with vintage seed bags.