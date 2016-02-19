Put an Italian Twist on Thanksgiving with These Mouthwatering Recipes
Antipasto Platter with Marinated Feta
Italian holidays of any kind aren't complete without an antipasto platter. Start the Italian Thanksgiving menu with this simple platter made with a garlicky marinated feta and a selection of high-quality store-bought ingredients. Try a mix of blanched green veggies, marinated artichokes and olives, Italian cheeses, crackers, and thinly sliced meats.
Roma Tomato Jam and Manchego Cheese Bruschetta
Start your Italian Thanksgiving feast right with bruschetta. Instead of using chopped tomatoes for your topper, make your own tomato jam for a smooth, rich spread for crunchy French bread and slices of Manchego cheese. This classic is a staple at most Italian dinners, so it definitely belongs among your Italian Thanksgiving courses.
Cheesy Bacon and Leek Pasta Bake
If you're looking to start your own Italian Thanksgiving traditions, there's no better way than by putting a new spin on a Thanksgiving favorite. Give mac and cheese a Mediterranean twist by stirring in leeks and a melty Italian cheese blend. Top the dish with fresh crumbled bacon.
Fall Pesto Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are no longer just a gravy delivery device. Set out a bowl so herb-lovers can spoon extra on top, too. Make your Italian relatives proud by making your own homemade pesto instead of using store-bought.
Butternut Squash Risotto
No Italian Thanksgiving could ever be complete without risotto. In this recipe, the best side dish at Italian dinners mingles with a Thanksgiving cooking classic. The result? A luxurious butternut squash risotto that's extra silky.
Roast Turkey with Arugula-Pesto Rub
We promised you an Italian Thanksgiving turkey, and we're here to deliver. This turkey needs at least 3 hours to roast, but never fear—this Italian Thanksgiving recipe calls for just 15 minutes of prep time. Included in that tally is enough time to make your own turkey rub with Italian flavors by combining arugula, basil, Romano cheese, and toasted walnuts.
Pumpkin Frangelico Pie with Mascarpone
A traditional Italian desserts table usually doesn't include pumpkin pie, but this recipe makes the case for why it should. Pumpkin pie goes Italian with a mascarpone cheese filling and a splash of hazelnut liqueur mixed in with the usual pumpkin and spices. For additional nutty flavor, use hazelnut pastry for the crust and sprinkle glazed hazelnuts on top.
Herb-Roasted Shrimp
Looking for seafood Thanksgiving menu ideas? Look no further! With just a handful of ingredients, there is no easier way to whet your holiday guests' appetites than with a quick-roasted shrimp starter. A bunch of fresh herbs is all you need for this shrimp dish to shine.
Mini Crab Cakes
The only binder in this meaty crab cake recipe: egg! That means each bite is incredibly tender and delicious. Green onion, red pepper, Worcestershire, and mustard are just a few of the tasty ingredients that fill this Thanksgiving appetizer.
Sautéed Spinach with Raisins and Pine Nuts
This classic Roman dish is slightly sweet with just a hint of salt. Add the buttery crunch of pine nuts, and it's a perfect side dish for your Italian Thanksgiving menu. It'll also add a healthy Thanksgiving side to the table among the casseroles and dinner rolls.
Bouillabaisse
Italian tradition makes fish the star of the holiday season. We've honored that with bouillabaisse, a deliciously seasoned seafood stew. Homemade garlic-Parmesan croutons add extra crunch and flavor to this holiday recipe. All the guests at your Italian Thanksgiving table will thank you for this warm and hearty stew.
Vanilla Panna Cotta
Panna cotta is the simplest of Italian desserts—a soft-set pudding made with cream, sugar, and gelatin. Here, this Italian classic is infused with a subtle hint of vanilla and topped with fresh blackberries. Other options include cranberry coulis and bittersweet chocolate sauce.