This Is the Menu You Need to Host the Best Friendsgiving Ever

Want to plan ahead for your Friendsgiving celebration? Make these cheesy, crunchy pastries two days before the big dinner. As your guests arrive, simply reheat in the oven 5 to 10 minutes to warm and crisp them up. This tasty appetizer pairs well with a glass of Thanksgiving wine before the meal, or save them for the table. The savory bites also perfectly accompany any turkey recipe. They're a great example of why we love make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes so much: They're huge time-savers on Turkey Day!