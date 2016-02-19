This Is the Menu You Need to Host the Best Friendsgiving Ever
Friendsgiving Menu
When spending time with family on Thanksgiving isn't an option, opt to host pals over the holiday. Invite your crew with a free Friendsgiving printable, deck your halls with a few festive Friendsgiving decorations, then try our creative food ideas that feature simplified Friendsgiving menu items. We hit the “easy” button on all of the recipes so you can spend more time trading stories and sipping wine with friends. Cheers to that!
Melted Raclette Cheese Dip
Melty, shareable, and over-the-top decadent, this cheese from Switzerland is ideal for a friends’ dinner. The cheese pulls will surely be Instagram-worthy, plus the cast-iron skillet keeps it warm for all-cocktail-hour-long nibbles. Plate with cured meats, toasted bread slices, boiled sturdy vegetables, and fresh fruit for a scoopathon for the ages.
Crostini with Delicata Squash Butter
If you’re among those who believe hosting Thanksgiving dinner with friends is the best part of the holiday (hand raised), extend the affair by welcoming guests with a cocktail hour spread. Make a pitcher of crowd-pleasing drinks, then set out platters of these garlic-scented squash and ricotta toasts and bowls of fresh fruit and nuts.
Turkey Pita Nachos with Pomegranate and Mint
Craving a more casual, snackable turkey recipe for your Friendsgiving menu? Our turkey-topped pita chip platter is layered with fresh mint, pomegranate seeds, turkey (of course), and a sprinkling of feta cheese. This nontraditional Thanksgiving turkey recipe is a simple reminder of what we’re most grateful for during the holiday season: making fresh memories with cherished friends
Gruyère Cheese Straws
Want to plan ahead for your Friendsgiving celebration? Make these cheesy, crunchy pastries two days before the big dinner. As your guests arrive, simply reheat in the oven 5 to 10 minutes to warm and crisp them up. This tasty appetizer pairs well with a glass of Thanksgiving wine before the meal, or save them for the table. The savory bites also perfectly accompany any turkey recipe. They're a great example of why we love make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes so much: They're huge time-savers on Turkey Day!
Veggie-Turkey Burgers
Reinvent your turkey recipe for Thanksgiving dinner with friends by making these quick and easy burgers. (There’s no better way to channel your inner child that was perked up during the morning’s Thanksgiving Day parade!) This juicy turkey burger topped with fresh vegetables will delight friends and serve as the comforting star of your Friendsgiving menu. Don’t forget to offer classic Thanksgiving sides with the meal—like mashed potatoes and cranberries—to balance this new turkey recipe with old traditions.
BBQ Spice-Rubbed Turkey Breast
When you're among friends, there's no need to impress with a whole bird. Simplify your traditional Thanksgiving centerpiece by serving turkey breasts instead of the entire roast. Our delicious entree recipe is easy to prepare and comes topped with a crunchy glaze made from a spicy turkey rub and tangy cranberry sauce.
Pomegranate-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Hosting Thanksgiving dinner with friends who are interested in the latest food trends? For a modern twist on a sweet potato side, spiralize! The spud spirals (try a mix of orange and purple) soak up a delicious amount of the warmly-spiced honey butter sauce. Tart pomegranate seed “croutons” add a pop of color and freshen up your menu even more.
Creamed Cauliflower and Greens
From gnocchi and soups to steaks and even smoothies (yes, really!), there’s little this low-carb veggie swap can’t do. As an alternative to potatoes, consider this cauliflower recipe that’s loaded with greens and cream. This recipe makes six generous servings to feed your whole crew, so if you're having a small Thanksgiving dinner with friends, there'll still be plenty of creamy goodness leftover the next day.
Wild Rice Dressing
Bring a colorful side dish to the table this Thanksgiving with our savory wild rice dressing. Not only is this Friendsgiving idea a great alternative to your usual heavy stuffing, but it has all the flavors you crave from the bread-base classic. Served alongside any turkey entree, this easy dressing might end up being the star of your Thanksgiving menu!
Crushed Potatoes with Lemony Brown Butter
We’re crushing on these crispy spuds. For your Thanksgiving dinner with friends this year, take a break from standard mashed potatoes and whip up these chive-topped brown butter potatoes. The easy to achieve smashed format helps them please fans of fries and those who think mashers are a must all at once.
Bibb Lettuce Salad with Smoky Ranch Dressing
Impress your Friendsgiving guests with a homemade salad dressing that tastes better than any store-bought bottle. The delicious smoky ranch dressing that tops this Thanksgiving salad recipe can be prepped the day before for a stronger flavor. Keep the side salad fresh by assembling the lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon as guests arrive at your Thanksgiving dinner with friends.
Mini Blue Corn-Carrot Cupcakes
Sometimes it’s good to be corny, like with this blue cornmeal-based Friendsgiving idea. Get double duty out of this recipe: Serve first as Friendsgiving dessert topped with tangy cream cheese frosting, and again as breakfast muffins for overnight guests. Simply save a few unfrosted cupcakes, and voilá—it's a two-in-one recipe perfect for every Friendsgiving menu.
Spiced Custard Pie
Raise a glass to all of your cider-loving pals with this Friendsgiving menu dessert. In place of fussier peeled and sliced apples, this creamy custard pie gets a big dose of fall flavor from four cups of apple cider. Top with pretty whipped cream peaks and everyone will be snapping photos—and savoring every last crumb.
Marshmallow Treat Turkey Dessert
Delight guests with a turkey-shape snack that's sweeter than Thanksgiving pie. These chocolate-covered marshmallow treats are topped with a classic peanut butter cookie then decorated with candies for a festive option that will delight kids and adults alike. Our easy-prep sweet also makes a perfect Friendsgiving activity for everyone to assemble together.
Pumpkin Ice Cream
Here’s the scoop: No fall feast is complete without a serving of squash. But instead of a traditional pie, put the pumpkin on ice for your friends Thanksgiving. The holiday treat is delectable with apple, pear, or oatmeal pie, and once it's made, the ice cream can be stored in the freezer for later. Leftovers, here we come.
Thanksgiving with Friends: Wine Guide
Now that you have the food set for your Thanksgiving dinner with friends, it's time to think about what you’ll serve to drink. Use our complete Thanksgiving wine guide to make sure you get the best wines to match your Friendsgiving menu.