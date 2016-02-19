If you’ve promised everyone an old-fashioned Thanksgiving dinner, you’d better have pumpkin pie. Or there could be a revolt! Our Test Kitchen has worked on a few versions over the decades, and when it comes to a traditional pie, this is the best. Try it with the recipe's Cranberry-Pecan Caramel Topper for a new (but not too new) twist.

Buy It: Pyrex Glass Pie Pan, $5.96, Target