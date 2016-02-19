Calories: 66, Fat: 4 g, Sodium: 229 mg

Research proves that eating a snack before a big meal can help you eat smarter and feel more satisfied. With that in mind, why not start your holiday dinner with a healthy Thanksgiving appetizer or two that will occupy your guests while you finish preparing the sides, entrée, and dessert? This creamy spinach-Parmesan dip gets its subtle heat from cayenne pepper. Serve it with sliced veggies to keep the calorie count in check (and to save room for the deliciousness to come). The slow cooker dip recipe is so creamy and rich-tasting that your guests will never know it's actually a healthy Thanksgiving appetizer!