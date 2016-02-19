A Healthy Thanksgiving Menu That's Still Worth Celebrating
Spinach-Parmesan Dip
Calories: 66, Fat: 4 g, Sodium: 229 mg
Research proves that eating a snack before a big meal can help you eat smarter and feel more satisfied. With that in mind, why not start your holiday dinner with a healthy Thanksgiving appetizer or two that will occupy your guests while you finish preparing the sides, entrée, and dessert? This creamy spinach-Parmesan dip gets its subtle heat from cayenne pepper. Serve it with sliced veggies to keep the calorie count in check (and to save room for the deliciousness to come). The slow cooker dip recipe is so creamy and rich-tasting that your guests will never know it's actually a healthy Thanksgiving appetizer!
Grilled Arugula Bruschetta
Calories: 99, Fat: 5 g, Sodium: 168 mg
Here's a crowd-pleasing starter strategy: Offer an appetizer that's as delicious as it is nutritious. Arugula, pesto, and mozzarella cheese top slices of crisp Italian bread in this irresistible Thanksgiving recipe. The fresh, vegetable-loaded bruschetta will be a hit alongside your other favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
Hazelnut-Crusted Turkey Breast
Calories: 260, Fat: 8 g, Sodium: 58 mg
Want healthy Thanksgiving turkey recipes? Instead of roasting a whole bird, opt for just the breast instead. With a whopping 38 grams of protein per serving, this lean turkey breast is an absolute powerhouse. Its crunchy hazelnut crust and a hint of cinnamon, plus the juicy kumquats served alongside, will make this turkey recipe the talk of your Thanksgiving meal.
Spinach-Stuffed Turkey Tenderloins
Calories: 254, Fat: 10 g, Sodium: 478 mg
These turkey breasts prove that healthy turkey recipes can be far from boring. Your guests will be asking for this recipe stuffed with spinach and melty cheese long before the last bite. Plus, the spinach filling is a healthy twist on classic Thanksgiving stuffing!
Sesame Kale and Edamame
Calories: 111, Fat: 4 g, Sodium: 359 mg
Be sure to add this recipe to your list of healthy Thanksgiving sides! This yummy Thanksgiving side-dish recipe is a healthy dream come true. It combines nutrient-rich kale, red pepper, and edamame with sesame seeds and reduced-sodium soy sauce for bold flavor without all the calories.
Sweet Potato-Pomegranate Slaw
Calories: 260, Fat: 17 g, Sodium: 154 mg
Give Thanksgiving sweet potatoes a healthy makeover with this quick and easy recipe. Serve this colorful spiralized recipe rather than the cream-heavy traditional coleslaw or sugar-laden candied sweet potatoes, as one of your healthy Thanksgiving sides. Nutrient-dense sweet potatoes and pomegranate seeds, plus a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil, make this salad a tangy treat.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Calories: 267, Fat: 8 g, Sodium: 312 mg
What's one way to make Thanksgiving mashed potatoes healthier? Make mashed sweet potatoes instead. Sweet hazelnuts add a hint of nutty flavor and crunch to a delicious mashed sweet potatoes recipe. You'll get all the flavor of the traditional Thanksgiving side-dish recipe in a more vitamin-rich package.
Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
Calories: 82, Fat: 3 g, Sodium: 364 mg
Healthy butternut squash recipes are the way to go this year. This soup combines squash and carrots for a creamy dish that will make an eye-catching addition to your Thanksgiving table. Stir in crème fraîche and toasted pumpkin seeds to add extra pizzazz to this healthy Thanksgiving side-dish recipe.
Savory Butternut Squash Dressing
Calories: 149, Fat: 5 g, Sodium: 426 mg
Hosting a healthy Thanksgiving dinner doesn't have to mean skipping the stuffing. Rich butternut squash and ripe red cranberries shine through in this fall favorite. A mixture of egg, light cream, and low-sodium chicken broth creates an extra-moist and healthy stuffing recipe without extra fat and calories.
Herbed Cheese Whole Wheat Breadsticks
Calories: 53, Fat: 1 g, Sodium: 91 mg
Serve a starchy side you can feel good about sharing with your friends and family. These flaky, tender whole wheat breadsticks have a slightly cheesy flavor. Plus, this healthy Thanksgiving side dish is low on both calories and fat. So go ahead—grab a second one!
Toasted Millet No-Knead Whole Wheat Rolls
Calories: 151, Fat: 5 g, Sodium: 191 mg
If you've never baked with millet before, give these healthy dinner rolls a try. The tiny seed is packed with phosphorus, magnesium, and fiber. Thanks to that high-fiber, subtly sweet ingredient, these healthy Thanksgiving dinner rolls are definitely a little better for you than the ones you'll find at the store or bakery.
Roasted Green Beans with Beets, Feta, and Walnuts
Calories: 199, Fat: 14 g, Sodium: 303 mg
This version of a healthy green bean casserole subtracts the high-fat and high-calorie condensed soup and fried onions, but keeps all the flavor (and cranks up the color). Walnuts, feta cheese, and beets bring plenty of good taste and fiber to the table. Switch it up with what you have available—almonds and goat cheese work well here, too. No matter what combination you use, everyone will definitely be going back for seconds for this healthy Thanksgiving side dish.
Brined Skillet-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Calories: 126, Fat: 9 g, Sodium: 346 mg
You’ll be surprised how much flavor you can coax out of Brussels sprouts with just a few pantry staples and a sizzling skillet. No butter, cream, or cheese required! A quick brine in a saltwater solution infuses each leaf with seasoning (without being overly salty) while roasting in a cast-iron skillet caramelizes the natural sugars to tame any final hints of bitterness. This healthy Thanksgiving side dish is so affordable and easy, you’ll want to make it all year long.
Apple and Cream Cheese Galette
Calories: 175, Fat: 10 g, Sodium: 176 mg
Pie oh my! This galette offers all the cozy apple pie flavors you know and love, plus a la mode vibes courtesy of the cream cheese, for just 175 calories per wedge. Stoked with fresh fruit and wrapped in a homemade piecrust lightened up by some sour cream to replace the butter, this is one healthy Thanksgiving dessert that’s totally appropriate to eat for breakfast the next day (that is if you’re lucky enough to have leftovers).
Pumpkin-Pecan Tassies
Calories: 113, Fat: 7 g, Sodium: 92 mg
Even if you're hosting a healthy Thanksgiving dinner, you can still treat yourself to a "slice" of pie (or two). Dig into these low-carb Thanksgiving desserts this year. They're like eating mini pumpkin pies and pecan pies all in one!
Pumpkin-Almond Macarons
Calories: 65, Fat: 2 g, Sodium: 12 mg
Calling all PSL-lovers! These low-calorie and low-carb cookie sandwiches are stuffed with a warmly-spiced pumpkin butter filling. Don’t be confused by the “butter” in the name...pumpkin, apple, fig, and other fruit-based “butters” are actually almost always fat-free and just the fruit simmered down with a bit of juice and/or sweetener, then blended into a butter-like, spreadable consistency. Slather it between a couple of pillowy almond cookies for a healthy Thanksgiving dessert that also makes for a delightful to-go treat if you’re too full to nosh on them now.
Pomegranate-Citrus Mock Sangria
Calories: 96, Fat: 0 g, Sodium: 14 mg
While Thanksgiving wine pairings can be lovely, they can also be a quick way to tack on calories—and leave you with a headache tomorrow. Instead of wine, beer, or cocktails this year, pair your healthy Thanksgiving dinner with this mocktail recipe. With four kinds of juices, a pinch of spice, two varieties of tea, and a scoop of berry jam, you won’t feel like this drink is missing a thing.