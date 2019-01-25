Thanksgiving Dinner Menus

Whether you're serving a favorite family recipe or trying a new holiday dish, these Thanksgiving dinner menus will help you plan and serve a fabulous meal. Build your menu around traditional favorites or try one of our new Thanksgiving dinner recipes. Our tried-and-true Thanksgiving recipes—including green bean casserole and mashed potatoes with gravy—are perfect for friends and family.

30+ Thanksgiving Menu Ideas from Classic to Soul Food & More

Whether you want to stick to tradition or start a new one, we have a foolproof Thanksgiving menu for you. From classic Thanksgiving dishes to a completely meatless Thanksgiving dinner menu, everyone will leave the table satisfied when you follow these Thanksgiving dinner menus.
Creole Thanksgiving Dinner Menu

Special seasonings, spices, and even bourbon update typical Thanksgiving menu items, such as mashed potatoes and turkey, to become the foundation for a Creole-inspired Thanksgiving. These recipes—including a spicy stuffing and a bourbon pumpkin pie—are all you need to host a Creole-inspired Thanksgiving.
Spicy Thanksgiving Menu

Heat up your Thanksgiving table this year with these spicy holiday dishes. From the first bite of the starter salad all the way to the last slice of pie, these Thanksgiving recipes bring the heat. With the spicy side dishes and a hot Thanksgiving turkey, your mouth will be on fire by the time you leave the table.
International Thanksgiving Menu

Take your guests' taste buds on a trip around the world this holiday season by serving this international Thanksgiving menu. Taking inspiration from India, Latin America, Korea, and more, this menu will transport your holiday dinner crowd to faraway lands. These international Thanksgiving recipes might even start a new tradition!
Mexican-Style Thanksgiving Menu

If you love Mexican food, you'll want to dig in to these ideas for your Thanksgiving dinner. All your favorite holiday foods are here, but with a South-of-the-Border twist! Roasted-Pumpkin Guacamole, Chipotle-Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie, and more are on the menu. Ditch your green bean casserole for the year and turn to Mexican side dishes, turkey, and desserts instead!
Seafood Thanksgiving Menu

Wondering what to serve for Thanksgiving besides turkey? If you think seafood is only suited for summer, think again! These recipes are ready for fall and perfect for your Thanksgiving dinner. You don't have to live on the coast to enjoy these seafood-inspired Thanksgiving dishes, but each bite will make you feel like you're just inches from the beach.
More Thanksgiving Dinner Menus

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu

Turkey Day? No way! This year, host a vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner. This flavorful meat-free feast is just what you need to satisfy all your guests. Our easy vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes will prove once and for all that this holiday doesn't have to be all about the turkey. Plus, you can say goodbye to vegetarian Thanksgiving meals made up of just dinner rolls and veggies—this menu is filled with rich and decadent vegetarian options for Thanksgiving.
Barbecue Thanksgiving Menu

If you think the Fourth of July and Labor Day are the only holidays you can enjoy barbecued foods, think again. This barbecue Thanksgiving menu will be all the proof you need that grilling is always a good idea. We'll be serving up this grilled Thanksgiving menu featuring a spice-rubbed turkey recipe and our best grilled side dishes no matter how chilly the weather.
Hawaiian Thanksgiving Menu

Cajun Thanksgiving Menu

Elegant Thanksgiving Menu

7 Vintage Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Remind You of Old Times

Napa Valley, California, Thanksgiving Menu Ideas

Stuffing, turkey, pumpkin pie, and more are all the better with wine! This holiday, try these Napa, California, Thanksgiving menu ideas to give your favorite holiday foods a vino boost. This menu will make the holiday feel like a Napa Valley Thanksgiving weekend trip (no matter where you're located), and help you choose the best wine for Thanksgiving this year.

Italian Thanksgiving Menu

Light Thanksgiving Menu

13 Recipes Perfect For a Small Thanksgiving Gathering

American Thanksgiving Recipe Traditions

Southern-Style Thanksgiving Dinner

This Is the Menu You Need to Host the Best Friendsgiving Ever

A Healthy Thanksgiving Menu That's Still Worth Celebrating

Your Traditional Thanksgiving Menu Isn't Complete Without These Recipes

Host an Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving Dinner Just Like Grandma Did

Our Top Thanksgiving Turkey Rubs

Thanksgiving Menu: Roast Chicken Dinner

Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dinner Menu for Those Who Like a Head Start

New Traditions Thanksgiving Dinner

