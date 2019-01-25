30+ Thanksgiving Menu Ideas from Classic to Soul Food & More
Whether you want to stick to tradition or start a new one, we have a foolproof Thanksgiving menu for you. From classic Thanksgiving dishes to a completely meatless Thanksgiving dinner menu, everyone will leave the table satisfied when you follow these Thanksgiving dinner menus.Read More
Creole Thanksgiving Dinner Menu
Special seasonings, spices, and even bourbon update typical Thanksgiving menu items, such as mashed potatoes and turkey, to become the foundation for a Creole-inspired Thanksgiving. These recipes—including a spicy stuffing and a bourbon pumpkin pie—are all you need to host a Creole-inspired Thanksgiving.Read More
Spicy Thanksgiving Menu
Heat up your Thanksgiving table this year with these spicy holiday dishes. From the first bite of the starter salad all the way to the last slice of pie, these Thanksgiving recipes bring the heat. With the spicy side dishes and a hot Thanksgiving turkey, your mouth will be on fire by the time you leave the table.Read More
International Thanksgiving Menu
Take your guests' taste buds on a trip around the world this holiday season by serving this international Thanksgiving menu. Taking inspiration from India, Latin America, Korea, and more, this menu will transport your holiday dinner crowd to faraway lands. These international Thanksgiving recipes might even start a new tradition!Read More
Mexican-Style Thanksgiving Menu
If you love Mexican food, you'll want to dig in to these ideas for your Thanksgiving dinner. All your favorite holiday foods are here, but with a South-of-the-Border twist! Roasted-Pumpkin Guacamole, Chipotle-Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie, and more are on the menu. Ditch your green bean casserole for the year and turn to Mexican side dishes, turkey, and desserts instead!Read More
Seafood Thanksgiving Menu
Wondering what to serve for Thanksgiving besides turkey? If you think seafood is only suited for summer, think again! These recipes are ready for fall and perfect for your Thanksgiving dinner. You don't have to live on the coast to enjoy these seafood-inspired Thanksgiving dishes, but each bite will make you feel like you're just inches from the beach.Read More