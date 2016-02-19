Gorgeous Thanksgiving Fruit Centerpieces to Make for the Big Dinner
Tiered Beauty
This Thanksgiving fruit centerpiece is perfect for those who love farmhouse style. Inspired by country living, two galvanized metal trays stack on top of each other to form this tiered display. Begin by filling the trays with a bed of filler greenery, such as eucalyptus leaves. Then add the fruit—bright orange tangerines and big beautiful pomegranates nicely filled out the space in this fruit centerpiece. Finally, place a dozen or so sunny yellow flowers to fill in the gaps.
The New Garland
Magnolia leaves are big this holiday season, and not just in size. You've probably noticed the sturdy, two-toned leaves in wreaths and bouquets, so why not make them into a stunning magnolia leaf garland for your Thanksgiving table. Here, a bed of magnolia leaves were carefully strung together with seeded eucalyptus, leucodendron, hypericum, and held together with floral wire ($2, Michaels). Once on the table, place bright tangerines throughout the Thanksgiving fruit centerpiece for a contrasting look that wows.
Bounty of Fruit
Thanksgiving dinner is often full of yummy vegetable sides. And while we have nothing against green bean casserole, it's nice to include fruit on your Thanksgiving table as a digestif. This fruit centerpiece starts with a gorgeous white footed serving bowl ($25, Target). Tangerines and pears fill out the center while two bundles of grapes flow over the edge. Finally, purple decorative kale is placed to fill in holes and provides a colorful contrast.
Seeing Red and Green
Get the most out of the entire holiday season with this inspired fruit centerpiece. Decorated with the colors of the season, red pomegranates and green artichokes pile high in a simple, elegant bowl. Add about a half dozen red daisies for a beautiful finishing touch. Replace the fruit as necessary for a no-fuss holiday centerpiece that works for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Pretty Pears
This Thanksgiving fruit centerpiece doesn't require any complex assembly. Start with a blue table runner and a large faux decorative pumpkin ($40, Pottery Barn). Make a curved trail of faux fall foliage and pears down the runner. Finish it off with some small white votives and tea lights.
Autumnal Branches with Citrus
Gather branches to use in an autumnal centerpiece. Look for both curved and straight branches with acorns or leaves attached. Arrange your finds in a glass vase partially filled with water. Float small citrus fruits (such as clementines) in the vase for a pop of color.
Pumpkin Basket with Fall Flowers
A twist on the expected makes for an eye-catching Thanksgiving centerpiece. Try something different with a pumpkin by carving it into a handled basket. Fit a bowl inside to hold oasis and a variety of fall flowers and leaves. Tealights finish the look and add ambiance.
Flower Vase with Fruit Garnish
Give your Thanksgiving table decor some color. Orange slices set the tone for this cheerful arrangement of roses, gerbera daisies, stock, chrysanthemums, and tulips. Lemons, limes, and oranges make colorful embellishments in clear vases. Cut the fruit in slices or wedges and use them to line the sides of a square vase ($24, Michaels).
Pinecone and Pumpkin Bowl
Thanksgiving centerpiece ideas don't need to be complex! Three white miniature pumpkins, slender pinecones, nuts, and white berry sprigs create this simple yet stunning display. Try this display in a clear vessel for Thanksgiving table decor with a modern twist.
Showcase of Fall Elements
A blend of elements brings together the best fall has to offer. To make this DIY fruit centerpiece, gather a bunch of acorns (with and without caps), and hot-glue them to a basic basket. Line the basket with plastic or foil, and place florist's foam ($5, Michaels) inside. Start the arrangement with five or six not-too-ripe pears. Poke skewers into the bottoms of the fruits and stick into the florist's foam. Fill the basket with dahlia blooms, sprigs of crabapple, bittersweet, mountain ash berries, and other seasonal foliage.
Editor's Tip: If you don't live near acorn-dropping oak trees, use unshelled mixed nuts to decorate the basket.
Centerpiece with Mixed Fruit and Leaves
Pops of rich reds and hints of dark green make a fall palette even more vibrant in this edible centerpiece idea. Arrange pears and apples in a footed bowl and add bunches of red grapes and large green leaves.
Candles & Fruit Centerpiece
Candles easily mix with greenery, fruit, and pinecones for a Thanksgiving centerpiece that can be put together quickly. Line green, orange, and red pillar candles ($7, Pier 1) down the center of the table and garnish with a few smaller items such as nuts, acorns, or kumquats.
Harvest Basket
Do something unexpected with your Thanksgiving centerpiece. Update the classic cornucopia by filling a simple wire basket ($8, Target) with a bounty of autumn naturals like flowers, pumpkins, gourds, and berries. Stick with a fall color scheme for a cohesive look.
Bowl with Pears, Leaves, and Berries
Fill a low platter or bowl with a pile of autumn fruit for a quick and simple centerpiece. Here, a bed of nuts keeps the fruit from rolling around. A few fall leaves (real or artificial) and pretty berries give the centerpiece a casual air.
Flower and Fruit Urn
Grab a pretty urn filled with moist oasis and you can create any number of gorgeous floral centerpieces. Here we've combined kumquat clippings around the rim with several large red mums in the center. Make certain to insert the fruit stems firmly into the florist's foam, since the weight of the fruit might otherwise dislodge it from the arrangement.
Natural Centerpiece with Fruit and Moss
Go natural with this basket of moss, greenery, and a selection of beige and tan gourds. For a more formal look, dress it up by spray-painting the gourds silver or gold and placing them in a crystal bowl.
Centerpiece with Apples and Roses
Celebrate the season by adding an elegant touch to your table. Green apples mix with gorgeous roses in this fruit centerpiece. Sturdy wooden picks hold the apples in place in the florist's foam along with the flowers.
Editor's Tip: Insert flowers at the last minute since ripening fruit speeds flower maturity.