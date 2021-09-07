These Thanksgiving Trees Will Make You Want to Get Your Tree Up Now
There's always a debate in my house about whether it's acceptable to put up the Christmas tree before Thanksgiving. I'm team 'put the tree up as soon as possible,' but my family members all think the tree should stay packed away until the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers have been consumed. But this year, I've found an excuse to put the tree up that is sure to please everyone—Thanksgiving trees.
If you've seen the Halloween Christmas trees and Christmas trees decorated for fall that are all over Instagram lately, Thanksgiving trees are the same idea—basically, it's just an artificial Christmas tree ($93, Bed Bath & Beyond) decorated for the harvest season rather than decked out in red and green.
Right now there are about 3,800 Instagram posts tagged under #thanksgivingtree, and it seems people are skipping Halloween altogether this year because we're already seeing these festive Thanksgiving trees trending. If you've been looking for an excuse to get the tree out of storage a few months early, we've rounded up a few of our favorites to help inspire your own creations.
Michelle Vatcher created a gorgeous Thanksgiving display that can easily be transitioned to Christmas when the big dinner is over. She decorated an artificial tree with neutral elements like buffalo check ribbon garland and burlap bows ($6, Michaels), so when the time comes, the Thanksgiving figurines can be quickly swapped out for Christmas ornaments.
We're loving the bold fall florals on this flocked tree by Amy & Jared from The Savvy Saving Couple. To get the look, pick up your favorite faux orange and red blooms from the local craft store and use crafts wire ($2, Michaels) to attach them to a white or flocked tree. Add in a few pumpkins and corn stalks and you'll be ready for the big turkey dinner.
Sunflower Christmas trees were the hot new trend last year, and they're still having a moment on this gorgeous tree from Fox and Spice. To get the full look, stock up on faux sunflowers and check out their blog post with all the how-to instructions.
This pretty Thanksgiving display by Taylor of Life on Heritage Hill is all about the neutrals. We're loving the natural elements paired with white and muted orange pumpkins, along with mini wood signs. Don't forget to add a statement topper with pretty faux fall foliage!
This sweet display gives a gorgeous minimalist look, and we're totally here for it. To get the look, string your tree with white lights ($10, Michaels), an orange plaid ribbon garland, and small wood ornaments. Finish it off with a seasonally-appropriate tree skirt (we like to use an oversized blanket scarf) and start dreaming up your Thanksgiving menu!
'More is more' is the theme of this gorgeous tree made by Vilmor & Co Flowers and floral designer Ana Silva. It features a gorgeous mix of flowers, foliage, pumpkins, and a festive turkey on top in place of the traditional angel.
This is another tree that can easily transition from fall to Thanksgiving to Christmas with a few simple tweaks. The whole tree is decorated with gold and red classic Christmas ornaments, then filled in with seasonal elements like pumpkins and pinecones. When it's time to transition to Christmas, you can leave most of the tree decorated; just swap out the pumpkins for reindeer and you'll be ready for Santa in no time.
