19 Farmhouse Centerpieces to Make For Your Thanksgiving Table
It’s easier than you think to create a one-of-a-kind Thanksgiving centerpiece. Using fall favorites, such as pumpkins, flowers, and elements from the back yard, you can quickly put together a beautiful arrangement.
Farmhouse Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Give galvanized cake stands ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond) new life when you stack them and dress them in florals. We used fresh pears, apples and clementines as the base of this Thanksgiving centerpiece. Tuck in cuts of greenery. We used seeded eucalyptus and fresh flowers.
Thanksgiving Gourd Centerpiece
Use a neutral runner as the foundation for this natural farmhouse centerpiece. Place a variety of gourds from the garden or local garden center along the table runner. Dress them up with votive candles and tea lights.
Natural Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Let the beauty of nature set the tone for a simple, yet sophisticated Thanksgiving table. Layer a large wooden cutting board ($28, Wayfair) with a folded tablecloth and a plate of gourds. Place tall pillar candles and tapers in the center. Adorn the cutting board with a cut of decorative grasses.
Thanksgiving Harvest Centerpiece
Enjoy a bounty of fall vegetables dressed up to play the part of the centerpiece this Thanksgiving. This farm-fresh look starts with a rustic burlap table runner. Use a wide serving tray and fill it with a few heirloom pumpkins. Tuck in artichokes and colorful cabbage. Finish the farmhouse Thanksgiving centerpiece with beets, pears, small gourds and a couple of white spider mums.
Festive Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Take a stroll through the yard and snip a few branches with colorful leaves or berries. Pick a few dried flowers and set your collection in an oversized basket. Partner the basket with a variety of pumpkins. Fill a large wooden bowl (from $36, Etsy) with apples to complete this festive fall look.
Fresh Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Make your own centerpiece with fresh-cut greenery. We used eucalyptus, plumosus, pittosporum and salal to make small bunches wrapped with floral wire. We grouped the bunches along the table to create the look of a leafy runner. Tuck in white votive candles for an elegant Thanksgiving table.
Artichoke Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Skip the flowers and arrange your own Thanksgiving harvest centerpiece. Start with a white vessel and add magnolia stems. Use florist wire to attach a small artichoke or two. Fill in with Craspedia billy ball flowers, small white flowers and clementines.
Magnolia Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Everyone will rave about this DIY tabletop garland. Use magnolia foliage, seeded eucalyptus, leucadendron, hypericum and Craspedia billy ball flowers to make small bunches secured with florist wire. Set out a few bunches and add layers until you achieve the look you want. Secure each layer with florist wire. Tuck in cinnamon sticks and clementines to finish the look.
Garden Party Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Bring the beauty of the garden to the table with tall glass vessels filled with leafy greens or root vegetables. Set bottles of wine between the greenery for a splash of color, and guests can easily refill their glasses during dinner. Pair the natural Thanksgiving centerpiece with a flour sack table runner and bright cut flowers laid on the table.
Easy Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Wrap white pumpkins in faux bittersweet vines and secure with hot glue. Opt for artificial pumpkins if you’d like to reuse this simple centerpiece. Set the decorated pumpkins on an autumnal table runner.
Golden Garland Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Make a chunky tabletop garland with found objects, such as milkweed, lotus, and locust seed pods, and wooden beads and grapevine balls from any crafts store. Spray paint some of the items gold. Leave others natural. String them together and set on the table. To add height to the centerpiece, place small white pumpkins on a cake stand. Paint the pumpkin stems gold to connect them to the garland. Fill in with golden votive candle holders.
Fall Colors Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Dress up your Thanksgiving table with a cutting from a colorful maple tree. Pair it with pumpkins for a simple farmhouse Thanksgiving look that is warm and welcoming.
Sweet, Simple Thanksgiving Centerpiece
For a simple, yet sophisticated Thanksgiving centerpiece display set small white pumpkins on a platter. Add a faux bittersweet vine and a few cuts of fresh florals. For a more glamourous look, paint the stems of the pumpkins gold.
Floral Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Fill a vintage vessel with bronze football mums and faux bittersweet vines for a stunning autumnal centerpiece. Place the bouquet on a wooden serving tray and pair it with a pumpkin and a candle for a charming Thanksgiving centerpiece combination.
Country Garden Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Carve gourds to hold fresh flowers for an all-natural farmhouse Thanksgiving centerpiece. Use a variety of squash and pumpkins to get different heights and colors. Set the garden bouquets on a galvanized cake stand ($14, Hobby Lobby) for a country-style Thanksgiving display.
Pumpkin Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Use a short and wide heirloom pumpkin as the vessel for your Thanksgiving centerpiece. Carve the opening and clean out the pumpkin. Then add floral foam to hold stems in place. Compose the bouquet with fresh flowers and greenery. Consider adding garden greens to give this farmhouse Thanksgiving bouquet a harvest feel.
Modern Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Create a sleek look this holiday with an assortment of gourds and glass vases in dark, muted colors. Paint gourds black or gray if you can’t find the colors you want. Balance the look with white carnations and spider mums.
Sunflower Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Brighten your table with a ceramic crock overflowing with sunflowers. A woven table runner and sweater-covered pumpkins round out this cozy look that’s warm and welcoming.
Mini-Pumpkin Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Tall glass vessels ($30, Pottery Barn) filled with miniature pumpkins and gourds are an easy and stylish way to decorate for Thanksgiving. Add cuts of colorful maple branches. A natural table runner finishes this easy Thanksgiving centerpiece.