42 Beautiful Centerpiece Ideas That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving

A festive cheese board, fruit, and a few foliage-filled Mason jars provide this Thanksgiving centerpiece with laid-back charm and a pre-feast noshing station. Plus, it's a cinch to swap the cheese board for turkey when you're ready to serve the main attraction. To create a mini banner for your cheese platter, fold a piece of paper in half and cut triangles along the fold. Write the word CHEESE, one letter per triangle, and staple the folded triangles in place over a length of twine. Suspend the banner from wooden skewers.

Editor's Tip: Be sure to follow food safety guidelines when setting out your centerpiece.