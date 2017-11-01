Go old-fashioned this Friendsgiving season and send a set of our adorable invitations via snail mail. We have invitations for any style of gathering! Plus, get our favorite Friendsgiving ideas.

Friendsgiving is a Thanksgiving celebration between friends, often held during the weeks before the big day. If you're hosting a celebration this year, these printable cards are the perfect way to invite your guests; just print them out, fill in the details, and pop in the mail!

Fall + Friends

Gather your gang for a Thanksgiving celebration with friends by sending this fall-inspired card with traditional colors. Just fill in the details, pop it in the mail box and wait for the celebration to begin. Plus, since the invite asks each guest to bring a side, you'll only be responsible for the main dish and the drinks!

Fill in the Details

This fun fill-in card allows you to add a hand-made touch to each invitation. Print this invite on brown cardstock to get our classic look, or print on brightly colored paper. Personalize each section by selecting the date and time, and circling what you'd like each person to bring. This ensures that you'll have some of everything you need for a perfect Friendsgiving celebration!

Gobble Til You Wobble

This funny Friendsgiving invite is perfect for a light-hearted, party-style gathering. Bonus points if you mail these invites using a set of color-coordinating envelopes! A block of blank space at the bottom allows you to customize the when and where details, along with what you'd like each guest to bring.

Traditional Invite

Use brown cardstock to print this pretty card with rustic embellishments. Fill in the details of your gathering and send out to your gang; plan for double the celebration, since this invitation asks each guest to bring a friend!

Thankful Invite

