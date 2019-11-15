8 Thanksgiving Letter Boards That Perfectly Sum Up the Holiday

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanksgiving Day is nearly upon us, which means we're already preparing for the festivities ahead by enjoying our favorite fall comfort foods and planning the Thanksgiving menu. While most of our celebrations will be virtual this year, we're embracing all of our favorite holiday traditions to make this Turkey Day feel as normal as possible—and one of our favorite ways to prepare for a holiday is to decorate!

Whether you’re looking for some cute Thanksgiving decor ideas to dress up your home, or just looking for a laugh to take your mind off of your to-do list, these Thanksgiving letter board quotes are sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Putting up a letter board is a quick and easy way to decorate for a holiday without buying more decor pieces that can only be used for a few weeks out of the year. Once the Thanksgiving leftovers have been safely put away, swap out your turkey-themed quote for a funny Christmas letter board quote.

First things first: If you don't already have a letter board, you're going to want one. Black felt boards with plain wood framing ($19, Amazon) are the most popular option based on the Instagram posts we've seen, but we also love the look of a gray felt letter board ($15, Amazon). Both boards come with plenty of movable white letters so you can re-create these funny quotes or come up with one of your own.

Thanks and Giving

This board perfectly captures the spirit of Thanksgiving 2020. While we would never have imagined planning virtual Thanksgivings over Zoom or shopping for Thanksgiving-inspired fabric face masks, we still have a lot to be thankful for. No matter how you're celebrating, go around the table (or the Zoom screen) and have each family member share something they've been thankful for this year.

Too Much Responsibility

It’s a big deal when your family finally trusts you enough to let you cook the main course for Thanksgiving dinner⁠, but it can come with a lot of pressure. Especially with smaller Thanksgiving celebrations this year, many of us will be cooking some form of turkey for the first time. To ensure your turkey comes out just right, check out our guidelines on how long to cook a turkey⁠—⁠or embrace your side dish status and bring a basket of homemade dinner rolls instead.

Comfy and Cozy

This letter board quote has us thinking about all the Thanksgiving dinners before yoga pants were invented. After a long day of eating too much turkey, we’re thankful to have pants with an elastic waistband and a cozy couch to nap on! If your pants still have a little give left, try our fresh pumpkin pie recipe.

The Forgotten Holiday

With all the Christmas lights, holiday music, and Black Friday deals, it’s easy to forget there’s a holiday between Halloween and Christmas. Since recent studies have shown that decorating early for the holidays can make you happier, we don’t feel too bad for poking some lighthearted fun at those already in full Christmas mode.

Leftovers for Days

While we love sharing a meal together with family and friends on Thanksgiving day, those next-day leftovers are pretty delicious, too (especially when you turn them into this Thanksgiving leftovers casserole). Especially since Thanksgiving is going virtual this year, we anticipate having a lot of leftovers at each household. When it’s time to divvy up the remaining spoils, no one can blame you for snagging some mashed potatoes or that last slice of pie for the road.

Nap Time

As all the furry critters outside stop their foraging and start disappearing into their homes for winter, we’re starting to think it’s not a bad idea to skip the colder weather and hibernate instead. Besides, with warnings for a cold and snowy winter ahead⁠—not to mention the convenience of e-grocery shopping—we’re finding fewer and fewer reasons to leave the house amid the ongoing pandemic.

Just One More Serving

Thanksgiving Day kicks off an entire season excuses to count dessert as a food group. We're pretty sure holiday calories don't count, especially when it comes to delicious Thanksgiving desserts. After all, this is the one day out of the whole year when you can eat as much turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie as you want—why not embrace it?

Modern Luxuries

There are plenty of things to be thankful for this time of year, especially when you include 21st-century luxuries—like free shipping—to the list. Besides, this year Amazon's Black Friday deals have already started, and Hallmark is airing a record 40 new Christmas movies, so we can't help but be thankful.