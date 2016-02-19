Candles are easy and reusable fireplace mantel decor. Check out Barbara's (justasmidgen.com) take on seasonal candles. She achieved picturesque rustic appeal by wrapping a faux candle with pretty birch bark and finishing it with leather string. A bunch of these dotting a holiday-theme mantel would feel cozy and bright.

Editor's Tip: Birch veneer is highly flammable so use a battery-operated candle for this craft.