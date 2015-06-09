Everything You Should Know About the History of Thanksgiving

Each November we gather with our families and chow down on roasted turkey, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. It's a decades-long American tradition with a complicated past, but there are a few things everyone should know about the holiday—such as why we eat pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving dinner.

And while this year we'll be celebrating turkey day while wearing Thanksgiving-theme face masks and scaling-down our traditional Thanksgiving menu, there's still plenty to be thankful for. Brush up on the history of the holiday and quiz your family members on a few fun Thanksgiving trivia facts as you spend the day together.

When Is Thanksgiving 2020?

The actual date of Thanksgiving changes every year because it's celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 26, 2020.

The History of Thanksgiving

It's a common misconception that the first Thanksgiving was held the same year that the colonists came to America, but history tells us that's not the case. The Mayflower arrived at Cape Cod on November 11, 1620. After a long and difficult year (which included deathly illness and conflict between the colonists and the Indigenous people), the Plymouth colony experienced their first successful harvest in the fall of 1621. The first Thanksgiving in 1621 was a three-day-long feast shared by the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe to celebrate that harvest. They ate duck and deer meat roasted over a fire, corn ground into porridge, seafood, cabbage, and squash. The event included activities such as ball games, target shooting, singing, and dancing.

Everything we know about the first Thanksgiving comes from the only written account of this first meal, which was a journal written by William Bradford in 1651. According to his accounts, Turkey, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes were not included on the menu.

For more than 100 years, American settlers celebrated Turkey Day informally. An official Thanksgiving Day occurred in 1777, when George Washington declared December 18th a day for "solemn thanksgiving and praise." It wasn't until the 19th century, however, that the modern Thanksgiving holiday took shape. Following a 36-year letter-writing campaign by magazine editor Sarah Hale, Abraham Lincoln finally made Thanksgiving Day a national holiday in 1863.