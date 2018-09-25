Make a DIY Thanksgiving Gratitude Tree Display
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are grateful for. Create a family thankful activity for your family using a real tree branch and paper leaves.
Practice gratitude and share the thankful season out in the open this year with this sweet and simple gratitude tree. This tree is a great family Thanksgiving activity to get everyone into a thankful mindset. Family and friends can write what they are grateful for and display it on the tree at the big dinner, or you can make this a daily activity that happens around the fall dinner table. As you watch the leaves fall off the trees outside this fall, add your own colorful leaves to this festive gratitude tree.
Comments (6)