Step 2

Venture into the great outdoors (or just the backyard) to find a small branch for this project. Place the branch into a short glass vase ($15, Amazon), and add two or three smaller branches to the vase, allowing them to arch to one side. We recommend using branches with multiple small offshoots—this will give you more places to hang your gratitude leaves. Use a hole punch ($6, Amazon) to place a hole in the top of each leaf and string a loop of natural jute twine ($6, Amazon) through it; this is how you'll hang the leaf on the tree. Every day, write things you and your family are grateful for onto the leaves and hang them from the branches, or wait to do the activity together on Thanksgiving Day. If you keep this up as a continuous activity, place a jar of felt-tip pens ($7, Amazon) next to the display for easy writing. Display for Thanksgiving on a buffet, as a DIY centerpiece, or on your mantel to showcase all you have to be thankful for.