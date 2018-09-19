Start a Family Gratitude Jar This Year with Our Free Printables

Get the whole family into a thankful mind-set with this bright and fun gratitude jar project from the makers of the blog Alice & Lois. Our free downloadable printables make this Thanksgiving craft super quick and easy!

By Alice and Lois
Updated October 29, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Alice & Lois

It's time to get your thankful on! We’re Sara and Melissa, the twin sisters behind the blog Alice & Lois. We’re makers and DIYers who are always looking for creative ways to incorporate our sense of family into everything we make. We made this easy Thanksgiving craft to help get the whole family reflecting on what they are thankful for this season.

This family gratitude jar is easy to create with our free printables. Just download, print, and attach to a Mason jar! Leave the jar out for the whole month of November and have everyone to write down one thing each day they are thankful for.

In our homes, writing down what we are thankful for happens around the dinner table. Pass out small paper cards and some pens and ask your kids to write what they were most thankful for that given day. After we all read our cards out loud, we place them in the jar and watch the gratitude jar fill up over the month of November. Bring the full jar to Thanksgiving dinner and read the cards out loud—it's fun to lay all the cards out and revisit each one as a family.

While we love acknowledging things we're thankful for during the Thanksgiving season, we're hopeful this new fall activity may extend well beyond November to become your family’s new dinnertime staple. It’s a powerful way for families to connect over gratefulness.

  • Working time 15 mins
  • Start to finish 15 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Download, Print, and Cut

Download and print our free printable download—just click the button below. Then grab a pair of scissors and cut out the family thankful jar label and the provided thankful cards. Because the file is a free download, you can print as many cards as you need for your family. If you're feeling creative, try making a few of your own too!

Get the FREE printable
Advertisement
Step 2

Secure and Decorate

Tear off small pieces of decorative washi tape ($8 for a 3-pack, Amazon) and secure the label to a large Mason jar ($20 for a 2-pack, Amazon). Decorate the jar with additional stripes of washi tape around the rim and base to create something totally unique. Get the kids involved by having them add stickers to the jar. 

Step 3

Put It to Use!

When the jar is finished, make it a habit each day for the family (maybe at breakfast or dinner) to write what they’re thankful for on the cards. Keep a jar of colorful pens ($10 for a 10-pack, Amazon) next to the jar so everyone can jot down a thought whenever they want to. You can share as you write, or keep it a secret and go through the gratitude jar when you get to Thanksgiving dinner. It's a great insight into what's important in your and your family's life—and we're thankful that it's so easy to make!

By Alice and Lois

Comments (1)

How difficult was this project?
Anonymous
November 4, 2019
Difficulty: Very hard
The Easy Free Printables for the Family Gratitude Jar were not accessible. Every time I clicked on the Download button it just brought me to the beginning of the page. I tried going to the Alice and Lois Blog hoping to be able to access the printables there but I was just referred back to BH&G. I guess I'll just make up my own.
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com