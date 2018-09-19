Start a Family Gratitude Jar This Year with Our Free Printables

It's time to get your thankful on! We’re Sara and Melissa, the twin sisters behind the blog Alice & Lois. We’re makers and DIYers who are always looking for creative ways to incorporate our sense of family into everything we make. We made this easy Thanksgiving craft to help get the whole family reflecting on what they are thankful for this season.

This family gratitude jar is easy to create with our free printables. Just download, print, and attach to a Mason jar! Leave the jar out for the whole month of November and have everyone to write down one thing each day they are thankful for.

In our homes, writing down what we are thankful for happens around the dinner table. Pass out small paper cards and some pens and ask your kids to write what they were most thankful for that given day. After we all read our cards out loud, we place them in the jar and watch the gratitude jar fill up over the month of November. Bring the full jar to Thanksgiving dinner and read the cards out loud—it's fun to lay all the cards out and revisit each one as a family.

While we love acknowledging things we're thankful for during the Thanksgiving season, we're hopeful this new fall activity may extend well beyond November to become your family’s new dinnertime staple. It’s a powerful way for families to connect over gratefulness.