Easy Fall Crafts
DIY Chalkboard Sign
Welcome guests to your home and create an inviting fall front porch with this handmade chalkboard sign. Instead of a DIY wreath, upcycle a picture frame into this easy message board. This quick fall craft for adults is ready as soon as the chalk paint dries!
Fall Farmhouse DIY Wreath
Celebrate the simple beauty of farmhouse style with this easy piece of DIY fall decor. Transform a plain grapevine wreath into a one-of-a-kind fall wreath with a few faux leaves, wooden flowers, and an oversize burlap bow.
Welcoming Pumpkin
This easy fall craft will transform your front porch into a sweet welcoming space for fall guests. Use a large basket (we love the natural colors in this one!) to hold a pile of mini pumpkins and accent with this easy DIY project. Choose a white pumpkin with a nice shape, and use a permanent marker to transfer our free 'gather' pattern to the front of the pumpkin. We love how easy this farmhouse front porch accent is.
Fall Welcome Mat
Creating a beautiful fall front porch starts with this painted welcome mat. Our free stencil and some paint are all it takes to transform a plain mat into a stunning piece of DIY fall decor. Customize it with any colors you like. It also makes a great handmade gift!
Felt Acorn Wreath
Create a stunning fall wreath that combines natural elements with fun felt pom-poms. Create a trio of acorns and display them on a plain gold wreath hoop with a small branch and felt leaves. This DIY wreath is the perfect way to welcome guests all autumn long.
DIY Thankful Banner
Create a quick Thanksgiving decoration with our free, printable banner. All you'll need is some brown kraft paper and thick twine to hang it. Use it as part of your fall mantel decor or hang it above your dining room table.
Give Thanks Corkboard
Get ready to celebrate fall with an acorn-shape corkboard that inspires you to give thanks. Simply cut an acorn shape from purchased corkboard and use punched cardstock cirlcles to create the cap. Hang it in your kitchen, at a party, or save it for Thanksgiving. Bonus: Kids will love helping fill the board with their favorite things.
DIY Pumpkin Planter
Instead of plain pots, display your fall flowers and plants in a DIY pumpkin planter. Simply cut the top off a real or faux pumpkin, add drainage holes, and you're ready to get planting. Set it on your front stoop for a welcoming fall porch.
Copper Tree-tment
It's no secret copper is having a moment. Turn the metallic trend into a gorgeous fall craft using copper sheets, a thick tree slice, and some gilding adhesive. Display it as a base for fall vases and centerpieces, or as a backdrop to a mantle display.
Leather Acorn Garland
Looking for a Thanksgiving decoration that lasts all season long? This handmade fall garland fits the bill! Create cut leather acorns in neutral shades and string them up with thick twine or ribbon. Add it to your mantel for a stunning piece of fall decor.
Metallic Magnolia Wreath
This DIY wreath is made with painted magnolia leaves and not much else! To make this easy fall craft, spray paint dried magnolia leaves in a variety of metallic shades. Attach them to a plain wreath form, and you're done.
Temporary Tattoo Pumpkin
The new trend in pumpkin decorating? Tattoos! This fall Halloween craft idea comes together in a jiffy thanks to a few of your favorite designs and a little bit of water. Opt for faux pumpkins instead of real for a darling decoration you'll use year after year.
Clay Leaf dishes
Perfect for holding salt or spices, these small dishes are perfect for bringing a hint of fall to your decor.
To make, roll out air-dry clay on linen and use leaf-shape cookie cutters to cut out. Place leaves, pattern side up, on a sheet to dry. When completely dry, paint leaves with a mixture of 2 parts liquid fabric dye to one part water.
DIY Succulent Pumpkin Planter
This quick fall craft will be the star of your Thanksgiving table. We used a white faux pumpkin to create a DIY holiday centerpiece that's filled with a variety of fresh succulents. Pops of decorative moss add color and finish off this fun fall craft for adults.
Felt Mum Garland
Perfect for fall, this DIY garland showcases the beauty of mums. Create felt mums in a variety of sizes, and then use a needle to thread them on string with wood beads. Hang them outside in protected areas or on your fall mantel.
Wax Paper Lanterns
Bust out the wax paper hiding in your pantry and turn it into adorable lanterns made for autumn. Using ironing cloths and a few leaves leftover from your rake sesh, iron the leaves onto 8x8 squares of wax paper. Use washi tape to adhere each square together.
Acorn Treats
Go nuts! Make adorable acorn treat holders this fall. Not only are they great for sending in school lunches, but the easy fall craft is a thoughtful party favor or decoration, too. To make, simply hot-glue twine around the wide end of a plastic Easter egg, then fill with snacks, candy, or other fun treats.
Shimmer Votives
Let your lighting set the mood for any fall get-together with this easy craft idea. Start by spraying a light mist of water into a glass holder. Working inside the glass only, spray a light layer of metallic gold paint over the water beads, leaving the glass slightly translucent. Let dry, then add a layer of gold glitter spray to finish.
Fall Garden Banner
This is one of our favorite DIY fall crafts. Create an all-natural look with our easy fall garland -- it's decorated with treasures from your outdoor autumn garden. Silvery twine loops form a scalloped garland. Chinese lanterns, fall leaves, nigella pods, and gingko leaves make special additions; attach using fine wire.
Lacy Leaves
Set the table with these gorgeous metallic place cards. Window screen and paint are all it takes to create a flurry of cut fall leaves. Use the finished leaves as part of a DIY fall wreath, garland, or on your Thanksgiving table.
Burlap Wreath
Brilliant burlap is inexpensive, versatile, and just screams fall. Use it in this cozy fall craft for a gorgeous wreath you'll love adding to your home decor. Wrap a basic foam wreath with a burlap garland, attaching with straight pins as you go. Hot-glue store-bought burlap flowers to the wreath to finish the fall wreath design.
Leafy Vases
Fall vases don't get much cuter than this. Duplicate these DIY fall crafts in a snap using leaf-printed decal paper, a bowl of cold water, and plain or colored vases.
Painted Wine Glasses
This pretty wine craft is perfect for a party! Add simple fall romance to party stemware using pearl and glitter glass paints. Coat the underside of the glass base with the pearl paint, swirling a pattern out from the center; let dry. Or add a coat of glitter glass paint on top of the base and up the stem.
Marker-Magic Vase
The vibrant blooms of fall deserve a striking display. Decorate your room with this easy technique, a plain vase gains autumn style with a few strokes of a pen. Plan a design to coordinate with the flowers, and use a white oil-base marker to draw the design on a plain ceramic vase.
Accented Notebooks
Keep one for yourself; give one as a gift. Gratitude journals are perfect as fall gifts or just to record your own favorite fall moments. Download the illustrated cards and attach to the fronts of blank journals with photo corners.
Painted Vases
Painted vases are all the rage, and its easy to add metallic accents to a variety of containers. Pour a small amount of metallic crafts paint inside a vase; tip and twirl the vase to cover as much of the interior as desired. We love gold for fall, but you can pick the paint that matches your home decor.
Sparkling Wheat Wreath
Simple upgrades can transform even the most ordinary fall crafts into something extraordinary. Start with a purchased wheat wreath. Purchase a separate bunch of dried wheat and divide into three groups. Paint each group a different metallic color -- gold, copper, brass—and tuck into the purchased wreath. Hang a sweet message off-center to finish and you're ready to hang your DIY wreath.
Metallic Painted Leaves
A smattering of leaves can make a pretty centerpiece when grouped together. Or, place one at each place setting for an unusual accent. Here, we sprayed thick mature sycamore leaves with copper paint.
Fall-Theme Sandbag Bookend
Liven up a bookshelf for fall with a seasonal-color bookend. To make, cut two 8x10-inch pieces of fun, colorful fabric and place right sides together. Sew three sides using 1/2-inch seam allowances; turn right side out. Insert a resealable plastic bag filled with sand, and topstitch all around to finish. Use the bookend to corral your books, files, and folders with fall flair.
Storage Board
What home doesn't need an organization boost? This fabric-covered board is perfect for magazines and paperwork. Cover a piece of plywood with strips of upholstery-weight linen fabric. Use a staple gun to fold and secure the fabric to create pockets. Finish by framing the piece with wood trim adhered using wood glue and pin nails.
Wooden Trivets
Organic in style and easy to design, these stylish natural coasters provide a practical boost to your side tables. Start with a 4x4-inch wood block; make straight cuts of varying widths. Sand the edges and corners, and apply a coat of natural wood stain and sealer; let dry. Apply cabinet bumpers on the four corners of each of the bases to keep surfaces scratch free.