6 Cute Printable Kid's Thanksgiving Place Mats
Our Thanksgiving coloring pages will keep kids occupied while they wait for the meal. They will love coloring in these exclusive place mat designs.
Turkey coloring pages don't get cuter than this! Thanksgiving coloring pages give each kid gets the opportunity to make their own placemat and enjoy one another's handiwork over the turkey. Our free printables make it easy to keep the kid's entertained while you cook the big meal. Print a design that encourages them to express gratitude for the season or take part in some holiday trivia. These fun Thanksgiving crafts for kids are perfect for all ages. Let's bust out the crayons!
Draw Your Favorite Food
Let the kids draw their perfect Thanksgiving dinner—even if that means cake and ice cream! Set out crayons and markers at each Thanksgiving place setting. These printable mats even double as festive place cards, simply write the guest's names on each one.Get the FREE printable
Trivia Place Mat
These free Thanksgiving printables encourage a little friendly competition. Whether your kids are into coloring, word searches, or a bit of trivia, this is the perfect Thanksgiving place mat to keep all of the little hands busy. Bring out the colored pencils!Get the FREE printable
Gratitude Place Mat
This happy Thanksgiving coloring sheet is the perfect way to share what you're thankful for. Simply download the free Thanksgiving printable place mat and get writing.Get the FREE printable
Plate Place Mat
Everybody has a Thanksgiving favorite, will the turkey win? This plate place mat becomes a Thanksgiving meal showdown until one food is ruled the best. Looks like everybody has to eat everything.Get the FREE printable
About Me Place Mat
Try adding a few Thanksgiving coloring sheets to your holiday table. This free Thanksgiving printable is serving triple duty as a place mat, a Thanksgiving coloring page, and as a way for the kiddos around the table to interact. Win-win-win.Get the FREE printable
Word Find Place Mat
Provide crayons and/or markers. Crayons may be the better choice if you actually want to use these place mats at dinner since markers are water-soluble and the place mats may bleed if splashed.Get the FREE printable
Comments