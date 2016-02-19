Fun and Free Printable Thanksgiving Games for Kids

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated November 19, 2019
Our thanksgiving games for kids are guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained this holiday season. With our free Thanksgiving word search, crossword, and Thanksgiving puzzles you don't have to pick a favorite.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Thanksgiving Bingo Game

Get the FREE Bingo Cards

A Thanksgiving game for the entire family! We're playing Turkey Day Bingo with everybody's Thanksgiving faves, from cranberries and corn to football and parades. Don't eat too many of the candy game pieces though, you'll spoil your dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Gratitude Placemat

Get the Free Placemat

Thanksgiving is the perfect day to help your little ones practice gratitude, with a little assistance from Piglet. Our free prinatble also serves as an extra touch of Thanksgiving table decor. It makes a fun Thanksgiving game for adults as well.

3 of 8

Thanksgiving Table Games

These placemat Thanksgiving games for the family have a little something for everyone, from wordsmiths, to colorers, to trivia buffs.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Thanksgiving Meal Showdown

Get the FREE Printable

Will the turkey or potatoes come out on top? This bracket pits Thanksgiving favorites against each other to find out which dish is truly a fan favorite. This is a Thanksgiving game for kids and adults—everybody has an opinion.

5 of 8

Thanksgiving Postcards

Get the Free Cards

There is a fun Thanksgiving postcard activity to keep all the little hands busy. Make sure there are enough red, orange, and yellow crayons to go around.

6 of 8

Thanksgiving Cootie Catcher

Get the Free Game

Of course Thanksgiving cootie catchers are Thanksgiving games for kids to have fun and interact with one another, but they are also a great way to practice spelling and counting. Win-win!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Thanksgiving Placemat Coloring Page

Get the Free Placemat

This placemat leaves plenty of room for your kiddo to draw their Thanksgiving favorite. How many slices of pie can they fit on the plate?

8 of 8

Thanksgiving Word Games

Need a hint? We have more than 30 ideas for 5 down. This download includes a Thanksgiving crossword puzzle, word search, and word scramble.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com