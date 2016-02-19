This Thanksgiving craft for kids is the perfect way to be thankful. Wrap a simple foam wreath ($4, Michaels) with brown linen. Fray edges for a rustic tone and secure the linen ends to the back of the wreath with glue or a pin. Print out the leaf patterns on decorative paper. Add each family member's name to a leaf using a printer, rub-on letters from the crafts store, or a marker. Cut out the leaves. Ask the kids to write words of thanks, and attach each leaf to the wreath with a decorative pin or a dab of crafts glue.