Easy and Creative Ways to Give Thanks at Thanksgiving

No potted tree? Stick bare branches into a pitcher filled with sand. Make ornaments from paper cutouts by punching a hole in the top of each one and tying ribbon through it. In addition to asking guests to share their thankful thoughts, ask them to sign their name and date their ornaments. Save the Thanksgiving ornaments as mementos for the coming years.

Editor's Tip: Tie ribbon to sprigs of greenery to fill in bare branches and add a touch of color to your tree.