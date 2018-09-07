This fun and easy Thanksgiving craft idea is a great way to keep the kids occupied before (and during!) the big Thanksgiving dinner. These simple hand-painted muslin drawstring bags can be customized with painted designs then filled with art supplies and toys for kids of all ages—and adults, too!

Kids will have plenty of activities to keep them busy while the adults chat around the Thanksgiving table. We filled our bags with notebooks, colored pencils, and Play Doh, but you can add anything you want to the bags, or customize them for each child.