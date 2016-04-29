Improve on Mother Nature's handiwork by subbing pretty felted balls for the brown base of fall acorns. For each ball, place small wispy tufts of wool roving in a pile (each of our balls is made from five 4x4-inch tufts). Place the pile in your hand and place a small pebble in center of the pile. Wrap the wool around the pebble to create a ball of roving in your fist. Work over a sink and add warm water and a bit of bar soap to the ball; gently start rolling, increasing the pressure as you go. When the ball is just the size you want, rinse with cold water and squeeze out excess. Let dry overnight, then hot-glue on an acorn cap.

Editor's Tip: Be patient and don't rush the felting process or you'll get creases and folds in the felt. Plan on about 10 minutes of rolling around in your hands per acorn.