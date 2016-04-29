Cozy Fall Crafts
Felt Fox Cozy
Keep your drink warm with this adorable tea cosy. You can either stitch the pieces of this cute fox cosy together using blanket stitches and running stitches or, if sewing isn't your thing, you can use fabric glue or a glue gun to assemble the pattern's pieces. Find the complete tea cosy pattern below. Up for a challenge? Make it a handmade craft crochet tea cosy!
Felted Fall Acorns
Improve on Mother Nature's handiwork by subbing pretty felted balls for the brown base of fall acorns. For each ball, place small wispy tufts of wool roving in a pile (each of our balls is made from five 4x4-inch tufts). Place the pile in your hand and place a small pebble in center of the pile. Wrap the wool around the pebble to create a ball of roving in your fist. Work over a sink and add warm water and a bit of bar soap to the ball; gently start rolling, increasing the pressure as you go. When the ball is just the size you want, rinse with cold water and squeeze out excess. Let dry overnight, then hot-glue on an acorn cap.
Editor's Tip: Be patient and don't rush the felting process or you'll get creases and folds in the felt. Plan on about 10 minutes of rolling around in your hands per acorn.
Sweater Pillowcase
Upcycle an old knit sweater into an inexpensive pillowcase by cutting directly under the arms of the sweater to create two pieces. Turn the sweater inside out and sew the raw edges together. Flip the sweater back to having its right side out and place a pillow into the sweater. Use ribbons to tie the open end of the pillowcase closed.
Cozied Up Pumpkins
In need of fresh fall crafts to do at home? Get your patch-picked pumpkins all wrapped up, with one of five easy tutorials and a whole lot of yarn. Make a trendy tassel or treat it to a nice cosy -- either way, your pumpkin squad will look bomb.com.
Punch Needle
Crochet Basket
Using a size L crochet hook and stretchy T-shirt yarn, you can create this customizable storage basket. To make, single crochet in the round to construct the base of the basket until you are happy with the base's size. Single crochet under the line or ridge on the back of the first stitch of the previous round. Once that round is finished, continue using single crochet stitches to form the sides of the basket. Use the complete basket pattern linked below to create this cozy storage solution.
Felt Pouch
Embroidered Feather Wall Art
Display your embroidery skills with a one-of-a-kind piece of art. To begin this project, enlarge a feather pattern to a desired size and trace the pattern onto a piece of linen using a water-soluble marking pen. Place the linen into an embroidery hoop and pull the fabric taut. Using six strands of embroidery floss for the stitches, embroider a feather onto the linen. Once finished, remove the fabric from the hoop and erase your tracing lines using a damp cloth. Flip the piece of linen over and press the embroidery with an iron. Mount your design to a piece of foam-core board and place the board into a painted picture frame.
Darning Socks
Crochet Owl Basket
Decorate with a cozy crochet basket that can hold all of your desk essentials. This owl is made from rounds of half double crochet stitches. Once the basket is done, crochet each eye and sew the pieces to the body. Using two strands of yarn and long, straight stitches, finish this cute little guy by embroidering a beak between the eyes. Find the detailed instructions linked below.
Colorblock Heat Pack
Easy Doily Bowl
It's not fall crafting without a little decoupage. Make this easy doily bowl in two easy steps. First, coat the doily fabric in water and glue. Then, using an upside-down glass bowl from your kitchen, drape the fabric over and let dry for an hour as it molds to the bowl shape.
Yarn-Tassel Blanket
Glam-up a blanket with show-off tassels in seasonal hues. This cozy craft is easy enough to switch out with each change in the weather. To make a tassel, wrap yarn lengthwise around a 6x4-inch scrap of cardboard. Wrap about 50 times for a big, thick tassel. Use a 12-inch piece of yarn to tie the top edge of the yarn together; trim the opposite edge to create the fringe. Wrap another 12-inch piece of yarn through the top of the tassel and use this to stitch to the edge of your blanket.
Editor's Tip: Use several shades of yarn for an ombre look.
DIY Hand Warmer
Warm hands thanks to a warm heart: Make a cozy fall hand warmer in minutes. Use 100% natural textile such as cotton or wool. If using a wool sweater like we did, felt the sweater by washing and drying it. Cut two heart shapes from the sweater, place right sides together, and machine or hand-stitch around perimeter, leaving an opening for turning on one straight side. Turn right-side out and fill with rice, lentils, corn, or flaxseed. Hand-stitch the opening closed. Heating varies by microwave, but one minute should work for most.
Editor's Tip: To make it smell better when heated, add dry or liquid lavender to the filler.
Napkin Tassels
Put your favorite pumpkin pie in the oven, open a bottle of crisp white wine, and invite over friends for a table filled with fall foods and highlighted with pretty tassel-wrapped napkins at their place settings. To make the tassels, simply wrap frayed satin ribbon around a 3-1/2-inch piece of cardboard. We used about 2 yards for our tassels, but you'll want to experiment depending on the thickness of your material. Cut a 12-inch length of ribbon and slide it under one side of the wrapped ribbon, pulling it toward one end and tying a knot at the top (this is your long band for hanging around a napkin). Remove the ribbon from the cardboard. Cut an 8-inch length of contrasting ribbon and tie it below the top knot, wrapping it around the tassel a few times and knotting at the back. Trim the opposite end of the ribbon to create the frayed edge. Wrap around a napkin and get ready for compliments.
Felted Ball Branches
Ever spotted those packages of felted balls at the crafts store? This is your chance to show them up in your cozy fall crafts. Gather branches from the backyard and hot-glue one felt ball to the end of each branch. Gather together in a simple vase and incorporate in your tablescape display. Easy!
Textured Autumn Pillow
Celebrate the weather change with a pillow that announces the season. Lay a pillow cover on a flat surface and arrange large chipboard letters across it. Use repositionable spray adhesive to adhere the letters. Spray the pillow cover with fabric paint in your desired fall color; let dry. Remove the chipboard letters and insert a pillow form in the cover. Tie jute twine in bows near the ends for even more texture.
Felted Sweater Throw
Get cozy on the couch this fall with this fun fabric throw made from upcycled wool sweaters. Decide the desired size of your throw and determine how many 9-inch squares of felted wool fabric you will need; we made a few of our large squares by sewing four 5-inch squares with right sides together using a 1/2-inch seam allowance. Once you have all of your squares, arrange in an attractive pattern. Sew together rows of blocks using a 1/2-inch seam allowance, then sew the rows together, matching the seams. Back the quilt with a cozy flannel sheet, sew perle cotton ties at the intersections, then topstitch 1-inch from the edge around the perimeter to finish.
Fall Crafts Tip: To create the nonraveling fabric, turn the pieces inside out and toss into the washing machine on a hot-cycle wash with detergent; machine- or air-dry.
DIY Felt Bowl
Necklaces look oh, so cute in an octogon bowl made of felt in fall colors. Pick a midweight 3-millimeter-thick felt and print the pattern, below. Cut and notch as guided (hint: Sharp scissors save headaches). Pinch the cut corners and sew a quick straight-stitch with matching thread.
Felt-Circle Rug
You know those felt furniture feet that minimize floor scuffs? They just got upgraded to fall-style icon. Grab 54 of the 3-inch-wide feet and arrange in a 6x9 grid. Cut colorful felt circles to size and attach to the circles using the adhesive side of the pads. Cut strips of neutral-color 1/2-inch-wide cotton trim for each row to match the rug's length and width. Attach the trim to the felt pads using fabric glue (this keeps your rug in one piece). Let dry for 24 hours.
Puffy Paint Pillow
Embroidered? Nah. Puffy painted? Yeah! Pick a pretty sihouette and a solid-color pillow; trace the shape onto contact paper and press the paper onto your pillow. With a light touch, apply paint dots around the design. Let the project dry for three hours, then remove the contact paper and admire your handiwork.
Book Wall Art
Transform cast-off books from page-turners to head-turners with our cozy fall crafts idea. Find old hardcover books similar in size and page count at old flea markets, thrift stores, or even in your own basement. Cut a piece of backing board into a rectangle 1-2 inches smaller than the back of your opened book; hot-glue to book. Now it's time to get creative! Have fun folding your book pages in whatever way you like best; we recommend dividing the book into even sections for a symmetrical look. We hung nine books in rows of three by securing them with brads hammered into the corners of each book.
Hand-Stitched Pencil Cup
Gather inspiration from the classroom when coming up with fun fall crafts to make this season. Use a table saw or handsaw to cut two yardsticks into 5-inch pieces. On eight of the pieces, drill holes 1/2-inch from the edge and 1/2-inch apart; sand the holes smooth. Use a needle and yarn to sew two drilled sticks together, referring to the picture and creating a cross-stitch pattern as shown. Repeat with remaining drilled sticks to create four corner pieces. Use wood glue to secure the nondrilled center sticks to the corner pieces; clamping with clips while the glue dries. Repeat until you have four sides. Place an empty can inside and fill with pencils or other office supplies.
Fall Crafts Tip: If you're working with unfinished yardsticks, like we did, stain them the desired color and let dry before starting your project.
Chrysanthemum Table Decor
Chrysanthemums, the colorful mainstay of fall, transform any table into a beautiful autumn display. To make each mum, start by punching layers of colored tissue paper using a scallop-circle punch; make multiple punches in various colors. You will need 12-16 same-color scallop circles for each chrysanthemum. Layer scallop circles and staple through all layers at the center. Scrunch each tissue layer, one at a time, beginning with the top layer. Fluff up layers. Repeat to make three to four mums in each color.
Cable-Knit-Covered Bin
A recycled felted cable-knit sweater makes this storage container worth cuddling up to. Slip a felted sweater over a hatbox, and adhere it to the inside and bottom using hot glue. Add leather handles to finish a cozy container for yarn, books, games, or other necessities.
Succulent Napkin Rings
Bring the outdoors into your home with our natural fall-inspired napkin rings. Simply cut various succulents with a short stem, poke florists wire into the stem, and wrap with florists tape to secure. Push the wrapped wire through a hole in the center of a burlap strip, loop the wire so it can hold the napkin, and hot-glue the burlap to cover the wire.
Fall Yarn Garland
The perfect solution for a blank wall? A garland, of course! This cozy fall craft can be made in a snap. Just loop a length of yarn back and forth around part of your garland, wrapping the yarn around the middle of the loop then knotting tightly. A simple snip of the ends gives them a party-ready look. Repeat with different colors and sizes.
Fall Felt Napkin Holder
This charming fall scene dresses up your everyday napkin holder. Measure your napkin holder, and cut two pieces of felt slightly larger than those measurements. Cut the tree and leaves from contrasting felt colors, and stitch them to one of the felt pieces. Attach the two pieces of felt together by stitching around the two sides and top, leaving an opening at the bottom to slip onto the front of a napkin holder.
Felt Acorn Pincushion
This nutty pincushion will put a smile on your face all season long! Cut two pieces of brown felt in the shape of an acorn and one contrasting color of felt in the shape of an acorn crown. Attach the acorn crown to one of the brown acorn cutouts, adding stitching detail if desired. Stitch the front and back pieces together, leaving space to add stuffing. Stuff the acorn fully with wool or synthetic fiber; sew the opening closed.
Felt Squirrel Trivet Cover
Nothing could be cuter than this fall-theme trivet cover! Cut squirrel, acorn, and trivet patterns from felt colors of your choice. Stitch squirrel and acorn onto large felt piece. Fold and stitch the piece on two sides to create a darling trivet cover.