Thanksgiving Crafts

Our festive Thanksgiving craft ideas are as easy as pie. Dress up your table with a pretty DIY centerpiece or create a beautiful holiday place setting. Making a Thanksgiving craft for kids is a simple way to involve the family in a festive Thanksgiving activity and make the season feel even more meaningful.

Gorgeous Pumpkin Place Settings

Turn a pile of mini pumpkins and a grocery store bouquet into a gorgeous Thanksgiving table craft your guests will love. We'll show you how to assemble each place setting, and give you our best ideas for personalization!
Pretty Felt Acorn Napkin Rings

Make a set of gorgeous DIY napkin rings for your next dinner party. Fun and easy, this bright table decoration is the perfect handmade addition to a modern table setting.
Make a Gorgeous Floral Napkin Ring

Combine faux flowers and greenery with natural accents to create a napkin ring for your next holiday meal. We'll show you how to make and style a showstopping napkin ring you can use year after year.
Adorable DIY Thanksgiving Pie Boxes

Guests will love taking home a slice of pie in these festive favor boxes dressed like turkeys and pilgrims!
You Need these DIY Velvet Pumpkins for Fall

Elevate the look of faux pumpkins with rich velvet, then pile them into a centerpiece, onto a mantel, or around your front porch for a gorgeous autumnal display.
Pretty Painted Gourds for Your Fall Table

Personalize dried gourds with bright shades of milk paint. Use this simple step-by-step tutorial to fashion you own versions for a vibrant fall display.
No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn!

Skip the carving knife in favor of decorated Halloween pumpkins that speak to your crafty side. Colorful yarn and hot glue are about all you need to create playful no-carve pumpkins that last for months not just a few days.
Cozy Fall Crafts

Vivid colors, charming fall motifs, and luscious textures fill these crafts ideas with the cozy appeal of fall. These easy fall crafts adorn you and your home in warm autumn colors and textures, making every day a harvest celebration. These handmade crafts are perfect for gifting.
Beautiful Fall Garlands

1-Hour Fall Crafts

19 Easy Thanksgiving Crafts to Decorate Your Home

Fall Table Settings

Fun and Free Printable Thanksgiving Games for Kids

Our thanksgiving games for kids are guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained this holiday season. With our free Thanksgiving word search, crossword, and Thanksgiving puzzles you don't have to pick a favorite.

Make a DIY Thanksgiving Gratitude Tree Display

Start a Family Gratitude Jar with Our Easy Free Printables

Save Thanksgiving With Easy DIY Busy Bags for Kids

Thanksgiving Turkey Crafts

How to Make a Gorgeous Green Reindeer Moss Wreath

DIY Pilgrim Place Cards

Fun and Festive Thanksgiving Activities

Thanksgiving Place Cards

6 Cute Printable Kid's Thanksgiving Place Mats

Thanksgiving Coloring Pages

Thanksgiving History and Traditions

Lacy Leaves

Exclusive Thanksgiving Trivet Patterns from Better Homes & Gardens

8 Fall Party Projects

Fall Decor with Pressed Leaves

