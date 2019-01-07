Thanksgiving Crafts

Gorgeous Pumpkin Place Settings
Turn a pile of mini pumpkins and a grocery store bouquet into a gorgeous Thanksgiving table craft your guests will love. We'll show you how to assemble each place setting, and give you our best ideas for personalization!Read More
Pretty Felt Acorn Napkin Rings
Make a set of gorgeous DIY napkin rings for your next dinner party. Fun and easy, this bright table decoration is the perfect handmade addition to a modern table setting.Read More
Make a Gorgeous Floral Napkin Ring
Combine faux flowers and greenery with natural accents to create a napkin ring for your next holiday meal. We'll show you how to make and style a showstopping napkin ring you can use year after year.Read More
Adorable DIY Thanksgiving Pie Boxes
Guests will love taking home a slice of pie in these festive favor boxes dressed like turkeys and pilgrims!Read More
You Need these DIY Velvet Pumpkins for Fall
Elevate the look of faux pumpkins with rich velvet, then pile them into a centerpiece, onto a mantel, or around your front porch for a gorgeous autumnal display.Read More
Pretty Painted Gourds for Your Fall Table
Personalize dried gourds with bright shades of milk paint. Use this simple step-by-step tutorial to fashion you own versions for a vibrant fall display.Read More