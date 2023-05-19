On May 18, Target and the Consumer Products Safety Commission announced a recall of nearly 5 million of Target’s Threshold glass jar candles after the company received almost 140 reports of the glass jars cracking while the candles were burning.

“The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards,” a statement on the Target website said. Six people have been injured, some severely, by the malfunctioning candle vessels. Anyone with candles included in the recall should stop using them immediately.

The nearly 5 million Threshold candles included in the recall were sold exclusively by Target under the company’s in-house Threshold brand at stores nationwide and at Target.com between August 2019 and March 2023. The candles cost between $3 and $20.

What to Do If You Have a Threshold Candle Included in the Target Recall

Consumers with impacted candles should return the candles to any Target store for a refund or contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to use to send affected candle(s) back. Customers can also visit the Target website and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for details about the recall, or visit Target’s Facebook page and click on the “Product Recalls” tab.

If you currently possess a candle included in the recall (full list below), stop using it immediately. Confirm that your candle was included in the recall by checking the size and scent and the item number (printed on the bottom of each candle’s glass jar) against Target’s full list of recalled products with item numbers: Only candles included in the recall are eligible for refund.

In recent weeks, products sold by Target have been included in several recalls, including the Blue Ridge utility knife (sold exclusively at Target) recall, the Walker Edison bunk beds recall, and the Gold Medal flour recall.

List of Recalled Target Candles

The candles involved include 5.5-ounce one-wick candles, 14-ounce 3-wick candles, and 20-ounce 3-wick candles in various scents. The complete list of recalled Target Threshold candles can be found below.