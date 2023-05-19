Target Recalls Nearly 5 Million Threshold Candles

The Target candle recall comes after reports of the glass jar vessels breaking or cracking while the candles were burning, causing burn and laceration hazards.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Published on May 19, 2023
Target Threshold candles included in 2023 recall with green-blue border
Photo:

Target | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

On May 18, Target and the Consumer Products Safety Commission announced a recall of nearly 5 million of Target’s Threshold glass jar candles after the company received almost 140 reports of the glass jars cracking while the candles were burning.

“The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards,” a statement on the Target website said. Six people have been injured, some severely, by the malfunctioning candle vessels. Anyone with candles included in the recall should stop using them immediately.

The nearly 5 million Threshold candles included in the recall were sold exclusively by Target under the company’s in-house Threshold brand at stores nationwide and at Target.com between August 2019 and March 2023. The candles cost between $3 and $20.

What to Do If You Have a Threshold Candle Included in the Target Recall

Consumers with impacted candles should return the candles to any Target store for a refund or contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to use to send affected candle(s) back. Customers can also visit the Target website and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for details about the recall, or visit Target’s Facebook page and click on the “Product Recalls” tab.

If you currently possess a candle included in the recall (full list below), stop using it immediately. Confirm that your candle was included in the recall by checking the size and scent and the item number (printed on the bottom of each candle’s glass jar) against Target’s full list of recalled products with item numbers: Only candles included in the recall are eligible for refund.

In recent weeks, products sold by Target have been included in several recalls, including the Blue Ridge utility knife (sold exclusively at Target) recall, the Walker Edison bunk beds recall, and the Gold Medal flour recall.

List of Recalled Target Candles

The candles involved include 5.5-ounce one-wick candles, 14-ounce 3-wick candles, and 20-ounce 3-wick candles in various scents. The complete list of recalled Target Threshold candles can be found below.

  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold
  • 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold
