Target Has Deals on Products for Your Kitchen, Bathroom, Yard, and More for Up to 79% Off

If you want to upgrade your furniture or home appliances for the new year, you’re in luck—Target has deals on everything from air fryers to towels to vacuums. We scoured the sale to select some of the best discounts, and you can shop products starting at just $8. These items are currently on sale for up to 79% off, so you should definitely check them out ASAP.

You won’t want to miss these discounts on all kinds of well-known home products and brands, including iRobot, KitchenAid, Crock-Pot, Staub, Bissell, and more. Find a new desk to work from home, like this simple style or this adjustable standing desk. You can also shop this chic glass coffee table for 63% off. Check out deals on kitchen appliances and cookware, like this Ninja air fryer, and bathroom accessories, including shower curtains and towels, all for up to 79% off.

Best Target Furniture Deals

Spruce up your home just in time for the new year for up to 63% off with these furniture deals. You can shop items for the living room, bedroom, and home office starting at $56. This media console is currently 42% off. Its cabinets and shelves will keep your space organized and free from clutter, and the top can fit a television up to 50 inches. Spend less time sitting and stretch your legs in 2023 with this standing desk for 25% off. The height is adjustable, so you—and anyone else in your house—can set it to just the right height.

Best Target Kitchen Deals

Shop popular kitchen appliance brands like Keurig, Crock-Pot, and KitchenAid at a discount. This BlendJet blender has more than 8,900 five-star ratings from shoppers, and it’s just $45 (we also named it our best portable blender). It’s USB rechargeable and portable so you can make your own smoothies on the go. The lock mode allows you to carry it with you without worrying about spilling, too. You can also snag major deals like this Staub cocotte for 71% off and this Staub ceramic baking dish set for 68% off.

Best Target Bathroom Deals

Prioritize relaxation in the new year with this 100% natural bamboo bathtub caddy that holds a book or tablet, drink glass, and your phone so you can have all the necessities nearby. If you need some new towels, too, this six-piece set includes 100% cotton bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths—all for $24. You can also shop this four-piece set of bath towels that has more than 300 five-star ratings from Target shoppers.

Best Target Vacuum and Floor Care Deals

There are plenty of vacuums and floor care products on sale right now—you can find stick, upright, robot, and handheld vacuums, along with steam mops and carpet cleaners, at a discount. Shop this Shark steam mop for $90 and this Dirt Devil handheld vacuum for just $45. Other great deals include this Roomba robot vacuum that’s currently $105 off.

Best Target Outdoor Deals

You can score this patio heater that’s majorly on sale for 79% off and this tabletop fire pit for $78 to heat your backyard. If those aren’t enough to warm you up, try this portable space heater that can be used outdoors. It’s also ideal to use for camping or in garages, sheds, and decks. Be sure to get ready for winter weather by upgrading your snow gear, too. Shop this rolling snow plow for $84 and this snow shovel for $36.