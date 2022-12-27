Shopping Target Has Deals on Products for Your Kitchen, Bathroom, Yard, and More for Up to 79% Off Shop iRobot, KitchenAid, Crock-Pot, and more. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on December 27, 2022 02:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target If you want to upgrade your furniture or home appliances for the new year, you’re in luck—Target has deals on everything from air fryers to towels to vacuums. We scoured the sale to select some of the best discounts, and you can shop products starting at just $8. These items are currently on sale for up to 79% off, so you should definitely check them out ASAP. You won’t want to miss these discounts on all kinds of well-known home products and brands, including iRobot, KitchenAid, Crock-Pot, Staub, Bissell, and more. Find a new desk to work from home, like this simple style or this adjustable standing desk. You can also shop this chic glass coffee table for 63% off. Check out deals on kitchen appliances and cookware, like this Ninja air fryer, and bathroom accessories, including shower curtains and towels, all for up to 79% off. Target Best Target Furniture Deals Spruce up your home just in time for the new year for up to 63% off with these furniture deals. You can shop items for the living room, bedroom, and home office starting at $56. This media console is currently 42% off. Its cabinets and shelves will keep your space organized and free from clutter, and the top can fit a television up to 50 inches. Spend less time sitting and stretch your legs in 2023 with this standing desk for 25% off. The height is adjustable, so you—and anyone else in your house—can set it to just the right height. Threshold Corinna Angle Leg Side Table Wood, $81 (was $95) Project 62 Paulo Wood Writing Desk, $111 (was $130) Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Westchester Fringe Cube, $71 (was $95) Project 62 Loring Adjustable Height Standing Desk, $150 (was $200) Threshold Essex Single Storage Ottoman, $56 (was $75) Costway Media Console, $134 (was $230) Christopher Knight Home Brayden Tufted Club Chair, $214 (was $285) Costway Tempered Glass Coffee Table, $206 (was $550) Target Best Target Kitchen Deals Shop popular kitchen appliance brands like Keurig, Crock-Pot, and KitchenAid at a discount. This BlendJet blender has more than 8,900 five-star ratings from shoppers, and it’s just $45 (we also named it our best portable blender). It’s USB rechargeable and portable so you can make your own smoothies on the go. The lock mode allows you to carry it with you without worrying about spilling, too. You can also snag major deals like this Staub cocotte for 71% off and this Staub ceramic baking dish set for 68% off. Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $70 (was $100) Ninja Fit Single-Serve Blender, $55 (was $70) Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $90 (was $120) Staub Cast Iron Tall Cocotte, $150 (was $514) Crock-Pot Artisan 5-Qt. Round Dutch Oven, $75 (was $95) BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $45 (was $50) KitchenAid Variable-Speed Hand Blender, $40 (was $55) KitchenAid Ultra Power Five-Speed Hand Mixer, $45 (was $60) Staub Ceramic Two-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $50 (was $129) Staub Ceramics Four-Piece Baking Dish Set, $100 (was $314) ThermoFlask 18-Oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle, $21 (was $24) Target Best Target Bathroom Deals Prioritize relaxation in the new year with this 100% natural bamboo bathtub caddy that holds a book or tablet, drink glass, and your phone so you can have all the necessities nearby. If you need some new towels, too, this six-piece set includes 100% cotton bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths—all for $24. You can also shop this four-piece set of bath towels that has more than 300 five-star ratings from Target shoppers. Threshold Ceramic Soap Pump, $8 (was $10) Better Trends Granada Collection 100% Cotton Tufted Bath Rug, $39 (was $70) GoodGram Deluxe Hotel Fabric Shower Curtain Liner, $25 (was $30) Elrene Home Fashions Essential Waffle Shower Curtain, $25 (was $34) Great Bay Home Quick Dry Cotton Towel Set, $24 (was $37) Great Bay Home Acacia Four-Pack Bath Towel Set, $50 (was $55) Bambusi Bathtub Caddy with Extendable Sides, $34 (was $40) Target Best Target Vacuum and Floor Care Deals There are plenty of vacuums and floor care products on sale right now—you can find stick, upright, robot, and handheld vacuums, along with steam mops and carpet cleaners, at a discount. Shop this Shark steam mop for $90 and this Dirt Devil handheld vacuum for just $45. Other great deals include this Roomba robot vacuum that’s currently $105 off. Shark Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $290 (was $400) Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop, $90 (was $110) Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra, $350 (was $500) Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus Carpet Cleaner, $279 (was $309) iRobot Roomba 675, $175 (was $280) Bissell Little Green PetPro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $145 (was $165) Dirt Devil Endura Max Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $60 (was $75) Dirt Devil Scorpion+ Boost Bundle Corded Hand Vacuum, $45 (was $50) Target Best Target Outdoor Deals You can score this patio heater that’s majorly on sale for 79% off and this tabletop fire pit for $78 to heat your backyard. If those aren’t enough to warm you up, try this portable space heater that can be used outdoors. It’s also ideal to use for camping or in garages, sheds, and decks. Be sure to get ready for winter weather by upgrading your snow gear, too. Shop this rolling snow plow for $84 and this snow shovel for $36. Colsen Mini Round Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, $78 (was $98) Mr. Heater Portable Buddy, $98 (was $161) XtremepowerUS Outdoor Patio Heater, $186 (was $900) Black & Decker Blower, $46 (was $60) Casl Brands Outdoor Heavy-Duty Rolling Snow Plow, $84 (was $101) Gardenised Snow Shovel, $36 (was $43) More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Touchless Stationary Vacuum Makes Cleaning Up Pet Hair and Dirt 'a Breeze' No More Drafts: This Space Heater With Nearly 10,000 Perfect Ratings Is Only $30 Right Now According to Shoppers, This Small but Powerful $18 Space Heater Keeps You Cozy During ‘Freezing Cold Winters’ Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit