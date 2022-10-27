Target’s Latest Collab Is the Perfect Collection of Pretty Holiday Sweets

Partnering with British retailer Marks & Spencer, Target is releasing a collection of festive treats for the holiday season—and it all starts at $10.

Published on October 27, 2022
Target x Marks & Spencer gingerbread musical house tin and mini gingerbread cookies
Photo:

Target

Attention all foodies (and those who know one): Target just announced a new collaboration with British retailer Marks & Spencer, bringing a line of iconic seasonal treats to stores in the U.S. The assortment features 15 items, including luxury caramels and chocolates, biscuits, teas, and more—an ideal spread for an elevated holiday party or a thoughtful and delicious gift option for anyone in your life who’s a fan of desserts (who isn’t?) and the United Kingdom food scene. Prices are almost as sweet as the collection itself: Products start as low as $10, and most ring up at under $15.

Rollout begins in November (with online availability beginning November 16, according to Target’s site), and the items in the Target x Marks & Spencer collection will be available throughout the holiday season in most stores, online, and through same-day services. 

Founded in 1884, Marks & Spencer is one of the largest outlets in Britain. In addition to clothing, beauty, and home, the brand also specializes in food and drink gifting. They offer a plethora of goods on their site, from collections with prosecco and truffles to afternoon tea gift bags full of Dutch shortcakes, brownies, and Victoria sandwiches. 

Gold, bronze, and silver light up hot chocolate mix tins with wintery illustrations

Target

“One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all, and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage,” says Target’s executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer, Rick Gomez. “By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we're bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special.”

Not only does the curation taste good, it looks good too—many are sold in interactive and themed packages. You can find a box of mini snow-dusted milk, dark, and white chocolate elves and gnomes set in a light-up scene of Santa’s workshop and a Scottish Shortbread Selection dressed up in the classic London double decker bus (complete with cute animals, because why not?). Other favorites include hot chocolate light-up lanterns and a beautifully detailed gingerbread tin.

One of the highlights of this assortment is that once the snacking is over, you can hang onto the packaging for later use. The packaging’s designs easily double as holiday decor pieces that you can place together on your coffee table, mantel, or shelves. Also, repurposing them as gift boxes is a festive way to cut down on waste

Keep an eye out for the collection before the holidays are in full swing so you can prepare for any hosting you’re doing and start your shopping. Items from the Target x Marks & Spencer collaboration also make for perfect stocking stuffers or kids’ gifts—and they’re a great opportunity to treat yourself. If you’re the one in charge of most holiday endeavors this season, you definitely deserve it.

