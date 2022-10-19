News Target Just Released New Holiday Home Decor—Here Are Our Top 10 Picks Get ready to deck the halls with these stunning new pieces, starting at $5. By Bryce Jones Bryce Jones Instagram Twitter Website Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on October 19, 2022 05:36PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target / Design: Better Homes & Gardens There are two types of people: Those who refuse to acknowledge the holiday season until after Thanksgiving and those who start listening to Christmas music in July. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, it’s about to be nearly impossible to avoid festive lights, songs, and decor, no matter what or how you celebrate. If you’re someone who wants to set the holiday mood ASAP, Target’s got you. On October 17, the retailer released new festive decor pieces from its exclusive partnerships: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, and Threshold with Studio McGee. There are also new products from the original Threshold and seasonal brand Wondershop. From dreidel-shaped embroidered pillows to plaid stockings, there are hundreds of beautiful and fun items to browse in these collections. Sleigh your holiday decor this year (sorry) or find a cute gift for a loved one with our favorite picks from the new arrivals. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Target 2-Wick Snowflake Embossed Ceramic Cypress & Pine Seasonal Jar Candle Refresh your space with scents of cypress, juniper, pine, eucalyptus, and bergamot in this seasonal candle. The two-tone snowflake-embossed design in a stunning emerald elevates any decor theme. It burns for 28 hours, so you can set the tone during all your holiday hosting. Buy It: 2-Wick Snowflake Embossed Ceramic Cypress & Pine Seasonal Jar Candle, $15, Target Target 16" Metal Christmas Advent Calendar with Wreath Magnet This Advent calendar is so stylish, you could probably get away with leaving it up all year. The days cleverly form a Christmas tree, and the minimal black and white design gives it a modern look. Made of iron, it’s sure to last you many seasons to come. Buy It: 16" Metal Christmas Advent Calendar with Wreath Magnet, $23, Target Target 11oz Stoneware Winter Tree Mug Priced at just $5, you can create a whole holiday mug collection on a budget. Serve up some hot cocoa to get yourself in the spirit, or display them at your coffee station. The endearing embossed tree proves it’s all in the details. Buy It: 11oz Stoneware Winter Tree Mug, $5, Target Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Target Dreidel Shaped Embroidered Hanukkah Throw Pillow Have you ever seen a cooler pillow? Doubt it! Embroidered and shaped like a dreidel with tassel accents, it’s the perfect addition to your Hanukkah decor. The soft-filled interior gives it a quality look and feel. Pair it with other accent pillows and a seasonal throw blanket to complete your setup. Buy It: Dreidel Shaped Embroidered Hanukkah Throw Pillow, $20, Target Target Carved Clay Menorah The simple yet gorgeous design of this menorah makes it a standout item. Its carved-clay design adds an element of texture, and the white hue allows it to go with any palette. Use it as the centerpiece of your mantle or your dining table, and try out colorful candles for a fun touch. Buy It: Carved Clay Menorah, $35, Target Target 4-pack Glass Goblets, $24 Complete your holiday tablescape with these stunning red goblets. Made of real glass, they're perfect for serving your favorite holiday cocktail—whether you throw a seasonal soiree or host a party for one. Pair them with green and gold dinnerware and placemats to bring it all together. Buy It: 4-pack Glass Goblets, $24, Target Threshold and Threshold with Studio McGee Target Bobble Knit Tree Skirt Tree skirts are often overlooked as a decor piece, but not anymore. Get this one for a boho-chic, cottagecore element, complete with knitted details and a cream color that goes with any theme. Simply use the three ties to secure it around your tree stand. Buy It: Bobble Knit Tree Skirt, $35, Target Target Plaid Holiday Stocking This stocking makes gift giving (and receiving) all the more fun. The plaid pattern and tassels give it that classic holiday flair, and you can easily hang it up anywhere with the fabric loop. Buy one for everyone in your household as an early present to get them in the spirit. Buy It: Plaid Holiday Stocking, $15, Target Target 24" Tinsel Tree Gold If you don't have room for a full-size Christmas tree, you can still make a statement with this one. It features colorful metallic ornaments and a round base that makes setup easy. Place it on any tabletop for an effortless, festive feel. Buy It: 24" Tinsel Tree Gold, $30, Target Target Holiday Stocking Countdown Garland This garland doubles as wall decor and a countdown to Christmas. Each mini stocking has a gold number, from one to 25, and we love the handcrafted look. Hang it on your mantel until you're ready to bring out the real stockings. Buy It: Holiday Stocking Countdown Garland, $25, Target