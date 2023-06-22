Target Quietly Marked Down Dozens of Summer-Ready Outdoor Furniture Pieces by 50%—but Only for Two More Days

While we love all the seasons mother nature has to offer, nothing beats spending ample time outdoors enjoying a cozy patio space with great drinks, good food, and even better company. Now that summer has officially arrived, there’s no better time to curate a dreamy outdoor area that suits your space and embodies your style. Whether you have loads of room to work with or a small deck you want to turn into an inviting oasis, finding the right outdoor furniture will make a world of difference.

As we speak, Target secretly marked down a ton of outdoor furniture 50% off, so now’s your chance to snag your dream loveseat, chair, or coffee table to make the exterior of your home feel just as welcoming as the interior. This can’t-miss sale ends June 24, and we’ve rounded up our top picks to snag before prices get hiked back up.

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Target

Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Topanga Club Chair with Ottoman

Target

Regardless of how much outdoor space you have to work with, opting for a chair with an ottoman is always a useful furniture piece that is “perfect for small balconies,” as one shopper described it, and, of course, a larger outdoor patio; you can even snag two of them for multiple seating options. This Topanga Club Chair and ottoman features super comfy cushions for a cozy seat atop a rust-resistant steel frame and weather-resistant resin wicker that’ll hold up through summer’s unpredictable rainstorms. If you’re not super handy when it comes to putting together furniture, several shoppers called it “easy to build” and described the frame as “heavy and solid.”

Buy It: Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Topanga Club Chair with Ottoman, $213 (was $425), Target

Threshold Suffield Wicker Patio Bench with Back

Target

If you’re more concerned with having enough seating for guests as opposed to something super cushiony, this Suffield Wicker Patio Bench can fit two people comfortably. The bistro chair style is a simple addition to any outdoor space that will most likely complement pre-existing decor thanks to its neutral colorway. It’s also rust- and weather-resistant.

Buy It: Threshold Suffield Wicker Patio Bench with Back, $125 (was $250), Target

Threshold Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat

Target

Anyone planning to allow kids and pets to enjoy the outdoor space this summer might want to opt for something stain-resistant like the Threshold Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat with Scotchguard-treated cushions. One shopper who has owned this loveseat for five years mentioned that “the construction of the frame is solid, and a good purchase for longevity.”

Buy It: Threshold Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat, $325 (was $650), Target

Threshold Weybridge Wicker Weave Patio Loveseat

Target

This light and airy loveseat offers the comfort of a couch with the frame of an outdoor bench. The rust-resistant design features two deep seat cushions that can easily be spot-cleaned if you happen to spill. The 52-inch frame makes it a sizeable fit for two people or you and your furry friend that wants to enjoy the great outdoors with you.

Buy It: Threshold Weybridge Wicker Weave Patio Loveseat, $225 (was $450), Target

Threshold 5-Foot Plant Compatible Privacy Screen

Target

If your dream outdoor space includes being enveloped in plants and beautiful blooms, this 5-foot plant privacy screen helps you create a secluded seating area that doubles as a place for vines and other plants to grow. Since it’s not completely solid, it can serve as a faux wall for any outdoor space without restricting views.

Buy It: Threshold 5-Foot Plant Compatible Privacy Screen, $150 (was $300), Target

Threshold Monroe Wicker Patio Coffee Table

Target

No seating area would be complete without a coffee table to house drinks, food spreads, or additional outdoor decor. This two-tier wicker coffee table is a steal at $65, and several shoppers also utilize it as a footrest. Another shopper called the weather-proof style “so easy to clean.”

Buy It: Threshold Monroe Wicker Patio Coffee Table, $65 (was $130), Target

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair

Target

Sitting outdoors while getting lost in a great book is one of the many joys of summer. Of course, if you plan to spend ample time outside sitting and enjoying the weather, a cozy place to sit is a must. The Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair is a furniture piece fit for royalty. Not only does it have a large seat cushion and soft armrests for maximum comfort, but it also has a luxe top canopy to shield you from the sun. One person called it “very cozy for reading, napping, or just lounging around.”

Buy It: Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair, $238 (was $475), Target

Threshold Foxborough 2-Pack Patio Club Chairs

Target

If you’d prefer two separate chairs versus a loveseat, these Threshold Foxborough Patio Club Chairs are a great alternative. They are also Scotchguard-treated (a stain and water repellant) to keep cushions as clean as the day you got them. One reviewer said they were able to use a cloth wipe to easily clean the chairs after “spilling coffee on the white cushions.” For a seating option you can really lounge on, the chairs feature cushions on the seat and the backrest as opposed to other wicker styles that only have a seat cushion.

Buy It: Threshold Foxborough 2-Pack Patio Club Chairs, $325 (was $650), Target

Opalhouse designed with Jungalow Eclectic Loveseat

Target

For a loveseat with a touch more flair, this eclectic style by Opalhouse designed with Jungalow will certainly add a pop of color to any outdoor space thanks to its teal cushions. One shopper who purchased it said it’s a “comfy and well-built” addition to their lakehouse deck.

Buy It: Opalhouse designed with Jungalow Boho Eclectic Loveseat, $250 (was $500), Target

For more outdoor furniture styles, head to Target and take advantage of the 50% off sale before it ends on June 24.

