Black History Month is all about recognizing and uplifting the voices, accomplishments, and history made by Black individuals and communities—including within the home and design space. To celebrate this month’s significance, Target is promoting an expansive product collection created by Black business founders, artists, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities. While this is the retailer’s ninth consecutive year curating a collection honoring BHM, it’s the first time 100% of the products are made by Black creators—an increase from 86% in 2022.

The collection is available for a limited time and the home category features an assortment of art and decor items designed specifically for Black customers. You can find journals and planners, wall canvases, neon light signs, pillows, plantware, and more that will fit into any space and style.

Home Decor Picks from Target’s Black History Month Collection

Roachele Negron, founder of rayo & honey, contributed products to the collection. Negron is known for her transformation of phrases from literature, quotes, and Black popular culture into stylistically-forward decor—which was part of Oprah’s Favorite Things and has been featured by Beyoncé—including the customer-loved All Black All the Time reusable tote bag (Target, $25).

“It’s my two Black hands and the help of my children creating things that all Black people can connect with,” Negron said of her product line in a press release from Target.

If you’re in need of more wall art, DomoINK, a home brand created by Domonique Brown, is offering prints in the collection that celebrate representation, diversity, and Black hair. Her designs showcase bright colors against a white border, and you can get a 2-pack with both "Laid Braids" and "Dreadhead" prints.

To create a cozier space in your home, expand your pillow collection with these plush novelty pillows by PillowScript. Founded by Dihandria Bright, her brand’s cozy, velvet throws spell out the words “Glow” ($25, target.com) and “Shine” ($25, target.com) in green and pink.



With spring upon us, it’s the perfect time to refresh your plant essentials and organizational decor—and the BHM collection has you covered. Pick up a large sculptural ribbed vase ($25, target.com) by Schentell Nunn and woven grass baskets (that can be used as planters or for small-item storage) by All Across Africa.

Buy it: 8x8 Small Basket ($20, target.com); 12x10 Medium Basket ($35, target.com)



The Black History Month home items are priced between $3 to $40, and you can purchase them online, via same-day delivery, and in stores. The entire collection spans clothing, jewelry and accessories, stationery, toys, music, and books. While all of the products are available for a limited time, Target committed to investing more than $2 billion into Black-owned businesses by 2025.