Target’s Black History Month Collection Features 100% Black Creators

Shop wall art, pillows, organizational decor, and more, all from Black-owned businesses and artists.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on February 7, 2023 03:43PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Black History Month prints and ribbed vase from Target
Photo:

Target

Black History Month is all about recognizing and uplifting the voices, accomplishments, and history made by Black individuals and communities—including within the home and design space. To celebrate this month’s significance, Target is promoting an expansive product collection created by Black business founders, artists, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities. While this is the retailer’s ninth consecutive year curating a collection honoring BHM, it’s the first time 100% of the products are made by Black creators—an increase from 86% in 2022.

The collection is available for a limited time and the home category features an assortment of art and decor items designed specifically for Black customers. You can find journals and planners, wall canvases, neon light signs, pillows, plantware, and more that will fit into any space and style.

Home Decor Picks from Target’s Black History Month Collection

Roachele Negron, founder of rayo & honey, contributed products to the collection. Negron is known for her transformation of phrases from literature, quotes, and Black popular culture into stylistically-forward decor—which was part of Oprah’s Favorite Things and has been featured by Beyoncé—including the customer-loved All Black All the Time reusable tote bag (Target, $25). 

All Black All the Time Target tote

Target

“It’s my two Black hands and the help of my children creating things that all Black people can connect with,” Negron said of her product line in a press release from Target.

If you’re in need of more wall art, DomoINK, a home brand created by Domonique Brown, is offering prints in the collection that celebrate representation, diversity, and Black hair. Her designs showcase bright colors against a white border, and you can get a 2-pack with both "Laid Braids" and "Dreadhead" prints.

To create a cozier space in your home, expand your pillow collection with these plush novelty pillows by PillowScript. Founded by Dihandria Bright, her brand’s cozy, velvet throws spell out the words “Glow” ($25, target.com) and “Shine” ($25, target.com) in green and pink.

With spring upon us, it’s the perfect time to refresh your plant essentials and organizational decor—and the BHM collection has you covered. Pick up a large sculptural ribbed vase ($25, target.com) by Schentell Nunn and woven grass baskets (that can be used as planters or for small-item storage) by All Across Africa

Large woven basket from Target
Small woven basket from Target
PHOTO:

Target
PHOTO:

Target

Buy it: 8x8 Small Basket ($20, target.com); 12x10 Medium Basket ($35, target.com)

The Black History Month home items are priced between $3 to $40, and you can purchase them online, via same-day delivery, and in stores. The entire collection spans clothing, jewelry and accessories, stationery, toys, music, and books. While all of the products are available for a limited time, Target committed to investing more than $2 billion into Black-owned businesses by 2025.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Editor-Loved Valentine's Day Gifts tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Worth Buying—All Under $50
Kohler's new vintage colors
Kohler Is Bringing Back Two Vintage Colors for a Limited Time
Jenni Kayne Home Tout
Upgrade Your Living Room with These 11 Cozy Neutral Accents, and Save Using BH&G's Exclusive Promo Code
Tabitha Brown kitchen and cookware Target collection
Tabitha Brown's Latest Target Drop Features Colorful Decor and Yummy Vegan Snacks
American Quilt wallpaper pattern from the Chasing Paper x Sally King McBride Collection
Chasing Paper’s New Line of Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Is Perfectly Nostalgic
Colorful outdoor furniture pillows and rugs
Black-Owned Home Decor Brands We Love for Their Signature Style
Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Sophie CollÃ©'s barbie house kitchen and a wavy, Memphis style stand
This Furniture Designer Is Making Waves with Her Barbiecore Pieces
DIY Valentine's Day card templates BHG Jan Feb 2023
Resources from Recent Issues of Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
tropical green yellow and brown bedroom
Maximalist Bedrooms Are the Bright, Bold Look Your Room Has Been Waiting For
bedroom view of furniture and doorway
This Tiny Home Office in a Bedroom Is Perfectly Designed
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
The 22 Best Robot Vacuum Deals To Shop Ahead of Black Friday
kwanzaa tablescape
Kwanzaa Decorations, Food, and More: How My Family Celebrates Kwanzaa
Best Gifts for New Homeowners
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
Best Cheap Christmas Gifts
The 27 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
11 Black Trailblazers Who Are Reshaping the World in Creative Ways